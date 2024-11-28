Epigenetics Industry worth $4.3 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 18.3%
Epigenetics Market by Product & Service (Enzymes (DNA-modifying Enzymes), Kits & Reagents (Antibodies), Instrument, Software), Method (DNA Methylation), Technique (NGS, PCR, Mass Spectrometry), Application (Oncology, Immunology) - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 28, 2024 ) The global Epigenetics Market growth forecasted to transform from USD 1.8 billion in 2023 to USD 4.3 billion by 2028, driven by a CAGR of 18.3%. Growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as growing investment in research & development, declining sequencing cost & time, favorable government initiatives and funding for epigenetics research. Furthermore, technological advancements in epigenetic research and rising demand for epigenetic-based therapeutics are likely to uplift the market growth in coming years.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Epigenetics Market"
367 - Tables
45 - Figures
366 - Pages
The kits & reagents segment is expected to have the dominant share of the epigenetics market in 2022.
Based on technology, the global epigenetics market is segmented into kits & reagents, enzymes, instruments and accessories, software, and service. The kits & reagents is further segmented into antibodies, chip-sequencing kits & reagents, whole-genome amplification kits & reagents and 5-HMC & 5-MC Analysis kits & reagents, histones and other kits & reagents. In 2022, the Antibodies segment held the largest share of the epigenetics market. The rising adoption of antibodies in detection, identification, and alteration/modification of proteins followed by their role in monitoring cell regulation & expression are the driving factor for the growth of the antibodies segment during the forecast period.
The DNA methylation segment accounted for the largest share of the method segment in the epigenetics market in 2022.
Based on disease indication, the epigenetics market is segmented DNA methylation, histone modifications, and other methods (non-coding RNA and chromatin remodelling). The DNA methylation segment is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to factor such as efficacy of the DNA methylation technique in oncology studies.
The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the epigenetics market in 2022.
The Asia Pacific is accounted to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. The growth of the epigenetics markets in the region is driven by the expanding international presence of domestic players by adopting strategic agreements, partnerships, and collaborations and Improving healthcare infrastructure in developing Asia Pacific economies.
Epigenetics Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
1. Growing investments in research & development
2. Declining sequencing costs & time
3. Favorable government initiatives and funding for epigenetics research
4. Technological advancements in epigenetics research
5. Rising demand for epigenetic-based therapeutics
Restraints:
1. Limited applications of epigenomic data in toxicology
2. Data privacy concerns and security issues
Opportunities:
1. Expanding applications of epigenetics
2. Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms
Challenge:
1. Concerns regarding quality of antibodies
2. Challenges associated with epigenetic editing
Key Market Players of Epigenetics Industry:
The epigenetics market is moderately consolidated, with a small number of players competing for market shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Illumina, Inc. (US), PacBio (US), Abcam plc (UK), Active Motif, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Revvity (US), Qiagen (Germany), New England Biolabs (US), Zymo Research Corporation (US), Diagenode SA (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) and Epigentek Group Inc. (US) are some of the leading players in this market. Most companies in the market focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements, to increase their product offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.
Epigenetics Market Recent Developments:
-In August 2023, PacBio (US) acquired Apton Biosystems (US) to accelerate the development of a next-generation, high-throughput, short-read sequencer.
-In March 2022, Thermofisher Scientific Inc (US) launched the CE IVD Marked Next Generation Sequencing Instrument designed to be used in in clinical laboratories to perform both diagnostic testing and clinical research on a single instrument
-In January 2022, Illumina, Inc. (US) entered into an agreement with SomaLogic (US) to introduce SomaScan Proteomics Assay in high throughput next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms manufactured by Illumina
