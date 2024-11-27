Silva Construction Tells Homeowners How to Prepare Their California Home for Winter
Silva Construction is urging homeowners in California to take steps to prepare their homes for winter.
David Clarke, co-owner of Silva Construction, stated “California winters are mild compared to cities like Chicago or New York, but you still need to prepare your home for any heavy storms in order to prevent dry rot or roof leaks. To ensure your home is safe this winter, we’ve put together a basic list of ways to prepare your California home for winter.”
Touch Up Paint on Exterior Surfaces
Exterior paint isn’t just decorative—it also protects your home’s wood siding from moisture. Walk around your property to assess the paint's condition and touch up any areas that appear worn. If you notice widespread deterioration, consider scheduling a professional repainting before winter arrives.
Inspect Your Deck
For wood deck owners, check that the stain or paint is in good shape. If necessary, refinish your deck before winter to protect it from rain. Also, be sure to cover or store any outdoor furniture and cooking equipment for the season.
Address Drainage Issues
Standing water can lead to problems like foundation erosion, crawl space flooding, and property puddling. To avoid these issues, ensure your home’s drainage is functioning well. One easy step is making sure all downspouts direct water at least five feet from the foundation.
Adjust Irrigation Settings
To reduce water waste, adjust your irrigation timer for winter. While turning off the system completely isn’t always ideal (given unpredictable rainfall), you can add rain sensors to delay watering after rain.
Winterize Your Swimming Pool
With the end of swim season, it’s time to winterize your pool. Clean out leaves and debris, remove any floating equipment, and reduce your filter’s run time.
David Clarke and Brenda Silva are co-owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.
