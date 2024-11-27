Flexible Foam Market worth $56.9 billion by 2028
Flexible foam Market by Type (Polyurethane (PU), Polyethylene (PE), Polpropylene (PP)), Application (Furniture & Bedding, Transportation, Packaging), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 27, 2024 ) The report "Flexible Foam Market by Type (Polyurethane (PU), Polyethylene (PE), Polpropylene (PP)), Application (Furniture & Bedding, Transportation, Packaging), & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, Latin America) - Global Forecast to 2028". The Flexible Foam Market is estimated at USD 42.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 56.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9%.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Flexible Foam Market”
297 - Market Data Tables
51 - Figures
266 - Pages
The global flexible foam market is segmented based on type into Polyurethane (PU), Polyethylene (PE), Polpropylene (PP) and others. By type, flexible polyurethane foam is dominating the market and accounted for a share of 77.8% in the global market, in terms of value, in 2022. The major end-use applications are furniture & bedding, transportation, and packaging.
Based on application, the flexible foam market is segmented into furniture & bedding, transportation, packaging and others. In 2022, the furniture & bedding application segment accounted for the largest market share of 64.7%, in terms of value, followed by transportation and packaging. Increasing penetration of different types of flexible foam such as PU, PP, and PE in various automotive components such as headrests, armrests, and headliners is driving demand. Similarly, the emerging trend of using lightweight, fuel-efficient vehicles is boosting the market, since these foams do not add excess weight to the vehicle.
The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for flexible foam, it accounted for largest share in terms of value, in 2022. It is also expected to witness the highest CAGR in terms of value, between 2023 and 2028. The demand for automobiles has increased in the region in the last few years and is expected to continue. The growing demand for personal and transport vehicles in China and India, due to the increasing disposable income and growth in middle-class population, is also driving the flexible foam market in these countries.
Flexible Foam Market Key Players
The Flexible Foam industry market players are BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Huntsman International LLC (US), JSP Corporation (Japan), Rogers Foam Corporation (US), UBE Corporation (Japan), Recticel Group (Belgium), Zotefoams Plc (UK) and Woodbridge (Canada) are the leading providers of flexible foam globally. These companies have manufacturing facilities as well as dominant distribution networks across key regions, such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe
