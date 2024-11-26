Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market to Reach $41.51 Billion by 2029, Growing at a CAGR of 11.3%
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market by Solution (Product (Antennas, Transceivers, Power Amplifiers, Converters), Service (Engineering)), Platform, Type, Vertical, Frequency, Connectivity, and Region- Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 26, 2024 ) The SATCOM Equipment Market is valued at USD 24.27 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 41.51 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2029. With advancements in electronics, communication equipment (antenna, radio, etc.), and information technology, the world is today moving towards digitalization. Information quality is a crucial aspect of SATCOM equipment in the digital space. However, the information quality delivered to end users depends on the data received from the various sources. If the system fails to meet the quality needed, the data will not be transformed into useful information. While modernizing SATCOM equipment for commercial and military applications, essential requirements include high reliability, efficiency, and compact size. SATCOM equipment systems aim to reduce uncertainty and exploit high-quality information while providing useful real-time information. Due to these requirements, market players put enormous efforts into developing technologically advanced SATCOM equipment. The report on the SATCOM equipment market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2020 to 2029. It discusses industry and technology trends prevailing in the market and drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the market's growth.
The development of omnidirectional and circularly polarized slotted antennas indicates the potential for improvement of existing antenna designs, such as transferring signals around mountains or the curvature of the Earth. Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) are witnessing new development in the design of antennas, employing advanced materials and electronics for better performance while allowing additional flexibility. AESA operates from various frequency bands, even to the Ka band, which ranges from 26.5 to 40 GHz, with characteristics of an individually controlled arrangement of a radiating element. In AESA systems, a large number of elements are steered by several groups of amplifiers, with fast steering of the radiated beams and the tracking of many satellites. This technology is able to reach approximately 20% bandwidth to provide high data rates for applications such as broadband internet and real-time video transmission. With a peak gain of about 35 dBi, AESA ensures that the signal strength is fairly strong even at an extended range. The design of the antenna is also solid-state, and it is far better than a mechanical system in terms of reliability and lower maintenance costs. It also supports high levels of integration with digital signal processing units, which enable such advanced capabilities as adaptive beamforming and interference mitigation.
Based on the platform, the airborne SATCOM segment is estimated to lead the SATCOM equipment market from 2024 to 2029 There is an increasing demandfor dependable, high-speed communication in aviation—which includes commercial aircraft, military operations, and private aviation—is driving major investment in airborne SATCOM systems. With increased demand for in-flight Wi-Fi services and an increasing emphasis on improving the customer experience, airlines are looking for improved SATCOM systems that provide seamless connectivity and bandwidth efficiency.
Based on technology, the satellite communication equipment market has been segmented into SATCOM-on-the-move (SOTM/COTM) and SATCOM-on-the-pause (SOTP). Modern military warfare is highly asymmetric and mobile; military units desire SOTM systems. Companies like General Dynamics, Gilat Satellite Networks, Raytheon, and ViaSat supply SOTM systems. Wideband satellite frequencies (C, Ku, X, Ka) to provide high-bandwidth services to earth station antennas that continuously track satellites and maintain communications links while in motion has opened up new markets for SOTM applications.
Based on the solution, the SATCOM equipment market has been segmented into products and services. The product segment is expected to dominate the SATCOM equipment market from 2024 to 2029, accounting for an estimated market share of 92.7% in 2024. Increasing demand for sensors for next-generation airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system, the need for a 5G network for faster wireless data transfer, the order of wired communication devices underwater and subsurface military applications, increasing use of phased-array antenna systems in naval and airborne platforms, increasing need of power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications, increasing demand of secure SATCOM to support missions from command centers will drive the market.
Based on region, North America will lead the SATCOM equipment market in 2024. The US is the biggest market for SATCOM equipment in North America. Telesat's LEO constellations and rising spending by US defense organizations and private players are some factors that are likely to fuel the SATCOM equipment market in North America. Satcom equipment market in the United States is growing for several reasons. The demand for broadband connectivity is on the rise within many industries and sectors. Satcom equipment is necessary to provide reliable, high-speed broadband services in areas where the terrestrial infrastructure is less developed, mainly in rural and remote locations. This demand arises due to the need to bridge the digital divide and connect underserved communities. The growth of 5G networks is one of the primary drivers of the satcom equipment market. With the deployment of 5G networks, robust backhaul and transport solutions are required to support increased data traffic and low-latency requirements.
Key Market Players
The SATCOM equipment market is dominated by a few globally established players such Echostar Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Thales (France), RTX (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Cobham Satcom (Denmark), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Viasat, Inc. (US), Gilat Satellite Networks (Israel), Aselsan A.S (Turkey), Iridium Communication Inc. (US), Intellian Technologies Inc. ( South Korea), ST Engineering (Singapore), SpaceX (US), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Campbell Scientific, Inc. (US), ND SatCom GmbH ( Germany), among others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
