Fill Finish Manufacturing Industry Worth $25.7 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 8.9%
Fill Finish Manufacturing Market by Product (Consumables (Pre-fillable Syringes (Plunger Stopper)), Vial (Glass, Plastic), Cartridge), Instruments ((Standalone, Integrated Systems), Automated Machines), End User (CMO, Pharma) - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 23, 2024 ) The global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market growth forecasted to transform from USD 16.7 billion in 2024 to USD 25.7 billion by 2029, driven by a CAGR of 8.9%. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally is leading to higher production volumes of injectable medications, creating opportunities for fill finish manufacturers to cater to this growing market segment. Additionally, the trend towards personalized medicine and targeted therapies is driving the need for flexible fill finish solutions that can accommodate smaller batch sizes and diverse formulations, driving market growth further.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Fill Finish Manufacturing Market"
495 - Tables
50 - Figures
440 - Pages
Consumables segment had the largest estimated share of the fill finish manufacturing market.
Based on product, the fill finish manufacturing market is segmented into Consumables [Vials, {Glass vials, Plastic vials} Pre-fillable syringes (By Material {Glass and Plastic} and By components {Pre-fillable Syringe Systems & Components, Plunger Stoppers}, vial stoppers, cartridges, other consumables {Ampoules, bottles, bags, seals}] and Instruments (Instruments by System Type [Integrated, Standalone] and Instruments by Machine Type [Automated and Semi-automated]. The consumables segment accounted for the largest estimated share of the Fill-finish manufacturing market in 2023. The dominant share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increased demand for parenteral drug delivery and rising shift towards biologics and biosimilars.
Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO's) take away the largest estimated share of end user segment.
Based on end users, the fill finish manufacturing market is classified into Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO's), pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and other end users (Contract Research Organizations [CROs] and academic research institutions). In 2023, the CMO's segment was predicted to account for the largest share of the global fill finish manufacturing market. The large share of this end user segment is due to the rising trend of outsourcing, cost efficiency offered by CMO's, and focus on core competencies.
During the forecast period, Europe exhibited lucrative market growth.
Europe accounted for the largest share of 36.3% of the global Fill finish manufacturing market, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific, with shares of 33.2% and 24.9%, respectively. The key factors driving market growth are established pharmaceutical industry, strategic location and infrastructure, and a collaborative ecosystem. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 9.5% during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing adoption of self-administration and expansion initiatives by key players such as construction of new manufacturing facilities, capacity expansions, and investments in state-of-the-art equipment and technologies.
Key Market Players of Fill Finish Manufacturing Industry:
The global fill finish manufacturing markets comprises of many key market players competing for markets shares like Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), I.M.A. S.P.A. (Italy), BD (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), AptarGroup, Inc. (US), Dätwyler Holding Inc. (Belgium), Berry Global, Inc. (US), Stevanato Group S.p.A. (Italy), OPTIMA (Germany), Bausch+Ströbel (Germany), Groninger & Co. Gmbh (Germany), SGD PHARMA (France), SCHOTT (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Bausch Advanced Technology Group (US) and Maquinaria Industrial Dara, Sl (Spain).
The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
By Respondent: Supply Side- 80%, and Demand Side - 20%
By Designation (Supply Side): Managers - 45%, CXOs & Directors - 30%, Executives- 25%
By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, MEA- 5%
Recent Developments of Fill Finish Manufacturing Industry:
-In October 2023, Gerresheimer launched Gx Elite, a product line comprising glass injection vials aimed at enhancing both patient safety and production efficiency. The primary focus of this range is on delivering superior quality and enhanced shatter resistance.
-In October 2023, Datwyler launched its ready-for-sterilization (RFS) combi-seals designed for cartridges utilized in injection devices like pens and autoinjectors.
-In December 2023, Datwyler and Conserva UK collaborated to create a supply chain for pharmaceutical primary packaging within the UK market. This strategic partnership seeks to strengthen Datwyler's footprint in the UK, utilizing Conserva UK as the main interface for its esteemed customer network.
