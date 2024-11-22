Water-Based Barrier Coatings Market worth $1.6 billion by 2028
Water-Based Barrier Coatings Market by Component (Water, Filler, Binder, and Additives), Barrier Type (Water Vapor, Oil/Grease), Substrate (Paper & Cardboard), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028.
The report "Water-Based Barrier Coatings Market by Component (Water, Filler, Binder, and Additives), Barrier Type (Water Vapor, Oil/Grease), Substrate (Paper & Cardboard), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028". The global Water-Based Barrier Coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 1.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3%. Water-based barrier coatings excel in product protection.
One of the primary drivers of this growth is the global shift towards sustainability. With mounting concerns about environmental conservation, reduced plastic usage, and the impact of non-biodegradable packaging materials, water-based barrier coatings have positioned themselves as a compelling alternative against other competitive products. Manufactured using natural sources and without plastics, these coatings offer a sustainable and biodegradable option that significantly reduces the carbon footprint of packaging materials.
Europe's robust ecosystem for research and development (R&D) plays a vital role in advancing the water-based barrier coatings industry. The region houses numerous research institutions, universities, and companies specializing in material science and packaging technology. This collaborative environment fosters continuous innovation, driving the development of advanced barrier coatings. European manufacturers invest significantly in R&D to create cutting-edge water-based barrier coatings that cater to evolving packaging demands. Europe benefits from close collaborations between packaging companies and end-user industries such as food & beverage and pharmaceuticals. These partnerships enable the customization and seamless integration of water-based barrier coatings into packaging solutions that meet industry-specific standards and regulations. European consumers are increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of packaging materials. Water-based barrier coatings, known for their sustainability and safety, resonate with eco-conscious consumers, further propelling their adoption.
The dominance of water vapor barrier coatings in the water-based barrier coatings market for packaging can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, these coatings are critical in preserving product freshness and quality by effectively minimizing moisture ingress. This is particularly essential in industries such as food and pharmaceuticals, where moisture-related issues such as spoilage and degradation can be detrimental. Secondly, water vapor barrier coatings act as protective shields, safeguarding packaged goods from external environmental factors such as humidity and rain, ensuring product integrity during transportation, storage, and display.
The food & beverage industry's remarkable growth is driven by changing consumer preferences favoring convenience, healthier options, and ready-to-eat products due to busy urban lifestyles, rising incomes, and health awareness. Globalization and easy international trade expand the variety of available cuisines and flavors, while the surge in e-commerce and food delivery boosts demand for packaged foods. Investment in R&D fuels innovation, introducing plant-based alternatives and functional foods.
Water-Based Barrier Coatings Market Key Players
There are various small, medium, and large players operating in the market. Some of the major market players include Altana Group (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), Sonoco Products Company (US), Michelman, Inc (US), Imerys (France), Solenis (US), Dow Inc (US), Omya AG (Switzerland) among others, have framed their strategies to penetrate and create bases in these emerging markets. Furthermore, numerous businesses are seeking to strengthen their research and development departments in order to deliver more efficient and sustainable goods. These products are manufactured in accordance with the limits imposed by organizations and governments. All of these factors are projected to help to the long-term development of water-based barrier coatings market players over the following five years.
