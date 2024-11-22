IoT Market worth $153.2 billion by 2029
IoT Market by Offering (Platforms, Services), Focus Area (Smart Manufacturing, Smart Transportation/Mobility, Smart Healthcare, Smart Retail, Smart Cities, Smart building, Smart Energy & Utilities), Application - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 22, 2024 ) The IoT market is expected to reach USD 153.2 billion by 2029 from USD 64.8 billion in 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.8% during the forecast period.
The requirement for real-time data analytics and automation in different industries drives the IoT Market. They have retained customers by offering improved efficiency, cost savings, and better user experiences. Utilizing IoT technologies can help businesses enhance operations and achieve a competitive advantage. It is also boosted by progress in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), growing financial support for IoT infrastructure, and the widespread use of connected devices.
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=573&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=internet-of-things-market
IoT Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
• Prevalence of condition monitoring sensors
• Merging of 5G technology with industrial edge computing
• Safety and risk reduction
Restraints:
• Security concerns regarding vulnerability to cyberattacks
• Privacy concerns
• Lack of standardized technological communication protocols and interoperability
• Challenges regarding regulatory compliances
Opportunities:
• Improved efficiency
• Enhanced decision-making
• Growing demand for new business models and revenue streams
List of Key Companies in IoT Market:
• AWS (US)
• Microsoft (US)
• Oracle (US)
• Cisco Systems Inc. (US)
• SAP (Germany)
• Avnet Inc. (US)
• IBM (US)
• Google (US)
• PTC (US)
• Software AG (Germany)
• Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
By focus area, smart manufacturing is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.
Smart manufacturing is leading the Internet of Things market. Moreover, it helps to improve operational efficacy sharply by introducing IoT technologies for real-time monitoring and optimizing processes, increasing productivity while reducing downtimes. Furthermore, under anticipatory maintenance, which is a core area of interest, proactive management of equipment is made possible, reducing surprise breakdowns and extending machine life spans. Smart manufacturing in quality control helps to improve product quality through early detection of defects and on-the-spot analysis, thus reducing wastage. Complete visibility is provided by the Internet of Things (IoT), thereby enhancing supply chain management through better tracking and managing inventory and increasing logistics efficiency, among others. Additionally, real-time monitoring, together with automated reporting, improves safety regulations and compliance in smart manufacturing, ultimately adhering to industry standards and ensuring workplace safety. Thus, the Internet of Things (IoT) enables manufacturers to quickly meet market demands and create custom-made products owing to its customizable nature which also promotes flexibility. Continuous data collection and analysis foster creativity, enhancing matters related to the design of products and methods in production, among others, and business strategy adjustments accordingly.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=573&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=internet-of-things-market
Emerging Trends in IoT Market
5G-Enabled IoT Expansion: The rollout of 5G networks is accelerating the growth of IoT by enabling faster data transfer speeds, lower latency, and the ability to connect a massive number of devices. This is opening up opportunities for applications like smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and industrial automation.
Edge Computing and IoT: Edge computing is becoming more critical in IoT ecosystems, where data processing occurs closer to the data source (e.g., IoT devices). This reduces latency, bandwidth usage, and enables real-time data analysis, which is essential for applications like autonomous vehicles, healthcare, and industrial IoT (IIoT).
IoT Security Solutions: With the growing number of connected devices, IoT security is becoming a top priority. Emerging trends include stronger encryption protocols, Zero Trust models, AI-driven threat detection, and hardware-based security measures to protect IoT devices from cyber threats and data breaches.
AI and Machine Learning in IoT: AI and ML are being increasingly integrated into IoT devices to enable predictive maintenance, real-time decision-making, and automation. This is especially impactful in sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and agriculture, where IoT sensors and AI work together to optimize operations and improve outcomes.
Interoperability and Standardization: A major challenge in the IoT market is the lack of common standards across devices and platforms. As the IoT ecosystem expands, there is a growing push towards interoperability and the development of universal standards, which will enable better communication and integration between devices from different vendors.
Smart Cities and IoT: Smart city initiatives are on the rise, with IoT playing a central role in managing urban infrastructure, traffic systems, energy grids, and public safety. IoT-enabled sensors and devices collect real-time data to improve city management, sustainability, and efficiency.
IoT in Healthcare (IoMT): The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) is growing rapidly, with IoT devices being used for remote patient monitoring, wearable health tech, and telemedicine. This trend is helping healthcare providers deliver more personalized care and improve patient outcomes by collecting real-time health data.
IoT Analytics and Data Monetization: The massive amount of data generated by IoT devices is leading to the growth of IoT analytics platforms. Businesses are increasingly leveraging IoT-generated data for actionable insights, predictive analytics, and new revenue streams through data monetization.
By offering, the services segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.
During the forecast period, the IoT service market is set to grow due to various essential drivers. The loT solutions now exhibit advanced traits and necessitate specialized implementation, integration, and maintenance services, which cause demand to grow. Customization and scalability need to drive expansion as businesses look for personalized solutions that can adapt to their changing requirements. The increasing need for data management as well as analysis needs strong support systems to control and examine huge amounts of data generated by numerous devices. Service providers need to consistently update and support loT systems to maintain efficiency and remain at the forefront of technology due to swift technological progress. Moreover, handling and upkeeping multiple connected gadgets requires offerings like remote monitoring and diagnostics. The rising use of IoT in different sectors, such as healthcare and smart cities, leads to a greater demand for specialized services to support various applications, driving the segment's rapid growth.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the most significant share during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific region is set to lead the market share of the loT sector during the expected time frame due to several factors that include rapid technological advancements and innovation particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea. There is significant internet usage in this region as well as an increase in smartphone uptake which allows for extensive connectivity required for proper integration of IoT. Chinese Government's 'Made In China 2025' and Japan's 'Society 5.0' are the more specific initiatives that promote the adoption of loT as well as digital transformation across nations. Alongside, the rise of certain industries especially in developing countries such as India or Southeast Asia is raising a higher need for IoT solutions mainly in the manufacturing or logistics sectors. The market growth has also been fueled by the rising number of smart city projects including intelligent transportation systems and smart infrastructure constructions across both public and private sectors. Other factors influencing the increasing utilization of loT technologies are strong economic growth within the region coupled with substantial investments into digital infrastructure development as well as soaring consumer electronics sales. All these factors point to a strong position occupied by Asia-Pacific within the global IoT industry.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets Inc.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
The requirement for real-time data analytics and automation in different industries drives the IoT Market. They have retained customers by offering improved efficiency, cost savings, and better user experiences. Utilizing IoT technologies can help businesses enhance operations and achieve a competitive advantage. It is also boosted by progress in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), growing financial support for IoT infrastructure, and the widespread use of connected devices.
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=573&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=internet-of-things-market
IoT Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
• Prevalence of condition monitoring sensors
• Merging of 5G technology with industrial edge computing
• Safety and risk reduction
Restraints:
• Security concerns regarding vulnerability to cyberattacks
• Privacy concerns
• Lack of standardized technological communication protocols and interoperability
• Challenges regarding regulatory compliances
Opportunities:
• Improved efficiency
• Enhanced decision-making
• Growing demand for new business models and revenue streams
List of Key Companies in IoT Market:
• AWS (US)
• Microsoft (US)
• Oracle (US)
• Cisco Systems Inc. (US)
• SAP (Germany)
• Avnet Inc. (US)
• IBM (US)
• Google (US)
• PTC (US)
• Software AG (Germany)
• Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
By focus area, smart manufacturing is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.
Smart manufacturing is leading the Internet of Things market. Moreover, it helps to improve operational efficacy sharply by introducing IoT technologies for real-time monitoring and optimizing processes, increasing productivity while reducing downtimes. Furthermore, under anticipatory maintenance, which is a core area of interest, proactive management of equipment is made possible, reducing surprise breakdowns and extending machine life spans. Smart manufacturing in quality control helps to improve product quality through early detection of defects and on-the-spot analysis, thus reducing wastage. Complete visibility is provided by the Internet of Things (IoT), thereby enhancing supply chain management through better tracking and managing inventory and increasing logistics efficiency, among others. Additionally, real-time monitoring, together with automated reporting, improves safety regulations and compliance in smart manufacturing, ultimately adhering to industry standards and ensuring workplace safety. Thus, the Internet of Things (IoT) enables manufacturers to quickly meet market demands and create custom-made products owing to its customizable nature which also promotes flexibility. Continuous data collection and analysis foster creativity, enhancing matters related to the design of products and methods in production, among others, and business strategy adjustments accordingly.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=573&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=internet-of-things-market
Emerging Trends in IoT Market
5G-Enabled IoT Expansion: The rollout of 5G networks is accelerating the growth of IoT by enabling faster data transfer speeds, lower latency, and the ability to connect a massive number of devices. This is opening up opportunities for applications like smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and industrial automation.
Edge Computing and IoT: Edge computing is becoming more critical in IoT ecosystems, where data processing occurs closer to the data source (e.g., IoT devices). This reduces latency, bandwidth usage, and enables real-time data analysis, which is essential for applications like autonomous vehicles, healthcare, and industrial IoT (IIoT).
IoT Security Solutions: With the growing number of connected devices, IoT security is becoming a top priority. Emerging trends include stronger encryption protocols, Zero Trust models, AI-driven threat detection, and hardware-based security measures to protect IoT devices from cyber threats and data breaches.
AI and Machine Learning in IoT: AI and ML are being increasingly integrated into IoT devices to enable predictive maintenance, real-time decision-making, and automation. This is especially impactful in sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and agriculture, where IoT sensors and AI work together to optimize operations and improve outcomes.
Interoperability and Standardization: A major challenge in the IoT market is the lack of common standards across devices and platforms. As the IoT ecosystem expands, there is a growing push towards interoperability and the development of universal standards, which will enable better communication and integration between devices from different vendors.
Smart Cities and IoT: Smart city initiatives are on the rise, with IoT playing a central role in managing urban infrastructure, traffic systems, energy grids, and public safety. IoT-enabled sensors and devices collect real-time data to improve city management, sustainability, and efficiency.
IoT in Healthcare (IoMT): The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) is growing rapidly, with IoT devices being used for remote patient monitoring, wearable health tech, and telemedicine. This trend is helping healthcare providers deliver more personalized care and improve patient outcomes by collecting real-time health data.
IoT Analytics and Data Monetization: The massive amount of data generated by IoT devices is leading to the growth of IoT analytics platforms. Businesses are increasingly leveraging IoT-generated data for actionable insights, predictive analytics, and new revenue streams through data monetization.
By offering, the services segment is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.
During the forecast period, the IoT service market is set to grow due to various essential drivers. The loT solutions now exhibit advanced traits and necessitate specialized implementation, integration, and maintenance services, which cause demand to grow. Customization and scalability need to drive expansion as businesses look for personalized solutions that can adapt to their changing requirements. The increasing need for data management as well as analysis needs strong support systems to control and examine huge amounts of data generated by numerous devices. Service providers need to consistently update and support loT systems to maintain efficiency and remain at the forefront of technology due to swift technological progress. Moreover, handling and upkeeping multiple connected gadgets requires offerings like remote monitoring and diagnostics. The rising use of IoT in different sectors, such as healthcare and smart cities, leads to a greater demand for specialized services to support various applications, driving the segment's rapid growth.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the most significant share during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific region is set to lead the market share of the loT sector during the expected time frame due to several factors that include rapid technological advancements and innovation particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea. There is significant internet usage in this region as well as an increase in smartphone uptake which allows for extensive connectivity required for proper integration of IoT. Chinese Government's 'Made In China 2025' and Japan's 'Society 5.0' are the more specific initiatives that promote the adoption of loT as well as digital transformation across nations. Alongside, the rise of certain industries especially in developing countries such as India or Southeast Asia is raising a higher need for IoT solutions mainly in the manufacturing or logistics sectors. The market growth has also been fueled by the rising number of smart city projects including intelligent transportation systems and smart infrastructure constructions across both public and private sectors. Other factors influencing the increasing utilization of loT technologies are strong economic growth within the region coupled with substantial investments into digital infrastructure development as well as soaring consumer electronics sales. All these factors point to a strong position occupied by Asia-Pacific within the global IoT industry.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets Inc.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results