Extruded Polystyrene Market worth $6.9 billion by 2028
Extruded Polystyrene Market by Application (Foundation, Roof, Wall, Floor & Ceiling), End-use Industry (Residential, Commercial), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 22, 2024 ) The report "Extruded Polystyrene Market by Application (Foundation, Roof, Wall, Floor & Ceiling), End-use Industry (Residential, Commercial), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2028" The global Extruded Polystyrene market (XPS) size was USD 5.6 billion in 2023 to USD 6.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2028.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Extruded Polystyrene Market”
287 - Market Data Tables
53 - Figures
244 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=152523829
The growth in building and construction activities around the world is a major driver for the XPS market. Additionally, the increase in demand for insulation materials and strict regulations related to energy conservation and emission standards are expected to boost the XPS market in the future.
XPS has found wide acceptance in the construction industry. The utilization of XPS enables building owners to conserve energy spent on cooling/heating buildings. Additionally, the use of XPS in buildings also improves its resistance to withstand adverse climatic changes and allows its occupants to have a comfortable environment.
Based on application, the foundation segment is growing at the fastest-rate between 2019 and 2024, followed by roof and wall, in terms of volume. The growth is driven by construction activities in Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa regions. The construction industry is depicting a positive outlook in APAC as well as Europe, supported by the increase in construction projects in many countries, thereby fueling the XPS market growth. As per the French Builders Association FFB (Fédération Française du Bâtiment), the construction industry in France grew at a rate of 5% in 2017, primarily driven by a surge in new residential construction. However, as of now, the residential segment has contracted due to the low demand, wherein the non-residential construction is expected to support the XPS industry.
The rising demand for infrastructure development in the APAC region is expected to boost the XPS market. The Chinese government has made huge investments in railway construction projects. For instance, in December 2018, it invested USD 43.3 billion in Shanghai Urban Rail Transit Expansion, one of the most expensive projects in the country. This expansion consists of nine rail projects, including six-subway lines and three intercity lines, which will be completed by 2023. The projects will add 286 km to the network by creating a better connection between Shanghai’s two airports and two main railway stations.
In 2018, the Thailand government announced plans for building two new airports in Chiang Mai and Phuket by 2025. Also, the government's investment in the establishment of a regional transport network under the Twelfth National Economic and Social Development Plan (2017–2021) is expected to support the XPS market growth during the forecast period.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=152523829
APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing XPS market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The growth is owing to the presence of developing countries, such as China and India. After the financial crisis faced by China in 2008, huge investments in infrastructure construction aided the country to recover from the economic recession. Although the country is witnessing growth in 2019, the general trend is of decreasing growth due to excessive investments, which could lead to a debt crisis. This is also expected to be a weakness in South Korea, which is facing a sharp decline in construction works. In India, there are positive advancements in the economic condition, an increase in investor confidence, and government funding in housing, energy, and transport infrastructure projects, which has facilitated the construction industry to regain the growth momentum. The emerging markets of Southeast Asia have planned heavy investment in new infrastructure projects, supported by private investment.
Extruded Polystyrene Market Key Players
The key market players identified in the report are Kingspan Group PLC (Ireland), Owens Corning (US), BASF SE (Germany), Synthos S.A. (Poland), Ravago S.A. (Belgium), Saint-Gobain (France), Dupont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Dow Inc. (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), and Supreme Petrochem Ltd. (India).
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Extruded Polystyrene Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=152523829
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Extruded Polystyrene Market”
287 - Market Data Tables
53 - Figures
244 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=152523829
The growth in building and construction activities around the world is a major driver for the XPS market. Additionally, the increase in demand for insulation materials and strict regulations related to energy conservation and emission standards are expected to boost the XPS market in the future.
XPS has found wide acceptance in the construction industry. The utilization of XPS enables building owners to conserve energy spent on cooling/heating buildings. Additionally, the use of XPS in buildings also improves its resistance to withstand adverse climatic changes and allows its occupants to have a comfortable environment.
Based on application, the foundation segment is growing at the fastest-rate between 2019 and 2024, followed by roof and wall, in terms of volume. The growth is driven by construction activities in Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa regions. The construction industry is depicting a positive outlook in APAC as well as Europe, supported by the increase in construction projects in many countries, thereby fueling the XPS market growth. As per the French Builders Association FFB (Fédération Française du Bâtiment), the construction industry in France grew at a rate of 5% in 2017, primarily driven by a surge in new residential construction. However, as of now, the residential segment has contracted due to the low demand, wherein the non-residential construction is expected to support the XPS industry.
The rising demand for infrastructure development in the APAC region is expected to boost the XPS market. The Chinese government has made huge investments in railway construction projects. For instance, in December 2018, it invested USD 43.3 billion in Shanghai Urban Rail Transit Expansion, one of the most expensive projects in the country. This expansion consists of nine rail projects, including six-subway lines and three intercity lines, which will be completed by 2023. The projects will add 286 km to the network by creating a better connection between Shanghai’s two airports and two main railway stations.
In 2018, the Thailand government announced plans for building two new airports in Chiang Mai and Phuket by 2025. Also, the government's investment in the establishment of a regional transport network under the Twelfth National Economic and Social Development Plan (2017–2021) is expected to support the XPS market growth during the forecast period.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=152523829
APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing XPS market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The growth is owing to the presence of developing countries, such as China and India. After the financial crisis faced by China in 2008, huge investments in infrastructure construction aided the country to recover from the economic recession. Although the country is witnessing growth in 2019, the general trend is of decreasing growth due to excessive investments, which could lead to a debt crisis. This is also expected to be a weakness in South Korea, which is facing a sharp decline in construction works. In India, there are positive advancements in the economic condition, an increase in investor confidence, and government funding in housing, energy, and transport infrastructure projects, which has facilitated the construction industry to regain the growth momentum. The emerging markets of Southeast Asia have planned heavy investment in new infrastructure projects, supported by private investment.
Extruded Polystyrene Market Key Players
The key market players identified in the report are Kingspan Group PLC (Ireland), Owens Corning (US), BASF SE (Germany), Synthos S.A. (Poland), Ravago S.A. (Belgium), Saint-Gobain (France), Dupont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Dow Inc. (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), and Supreme Petrochem Ltd. (India).
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Extruded Polystyrene Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=152523829
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results