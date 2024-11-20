Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis by 2030
Electric Vehicle Market by Component, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Class, Propulsion (BEV, PHEV, FCEV), Vehicle Drive Type (FWD, RWD, AWD), E/E Architecture, Top Speed, Charging Point Type, Vehicle Connectivity, End Use, & Region - Global Forecast 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 20, 2024 ) The electric vehicle market size is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing environmental concerns and government initiatives promoting cleaner alternatives to traditional fuel-powered vehicles. This expansion is supported by advancements in battery technology, the development of charging infrastructure, and rising consumer demand for eco-friendly transportation options. Countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are leading the market, with China being a dominant player in electric vehicle production and sales.
As the electric vehicle market size continues to expand, automakers are increasingly investing in electric vehicle production and research. Major automotive brands are launching new electric models and expanding their EV portfolios to cater to the growing consumer base. Additionally, the rise of autonomous electric vehicles and innovations like wireless charging are expected to further accelerate the market's growth. The shift toward electric vehicles is also supported by the development of renewable energy solutions and government regulations that aim to reduce carbon emissions, driving significant growth in the overall Electric Vehicle Market Size.
The global electric vehicle (EV) market is projected to grow from USD 396.4 billion in 2024 to USD 620.3 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7%. Many factors are collectively driving the market.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209371461
“Europe is expected to become second largest growing market in size for electric vehicle during the forecast period.”
The market of electric vehicles in the European countries has been growing recently due to factors such as enhancing environmental consciousness, standard regulatory norms on emissions and several attractive financial incentives offered by the European governments. Along with Europe's goal to center the transformation of transportation globally, the use of electric vehicles has grown quickly, going for battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). Present day leaders such as Norway, Germany, United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands are among the global leaders in advocating for change by providing targets on when they will ban ICE vehicles, advocating for clean energy solutions.
This has been further fueled by the recent emerging issues that has help spur the market in Europe. The availability of charging points has significantly determined this aspect, with massive contributions from the public and private entities to provide a reach of good and quick charging stations. Advancements in batteries have also formed a part of this equation with increased ranges, shorter charging time and lower costs have also led consumers towards EVs. Also, the growing number of low-emission zones and urban restrictions for polluting vehicles across the major European cities is forcing the trends towards electromobility.
Key Players
The electric vehicle market is dominated by established players such as BYD (China), Tesla (US), Volkswagen AG (Germany), Geely-Volvo (China), and SAIC Motors (China).
Request Free Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=209371461
As the electric vehicle market size continues to expand, automakers are increasingly investing in electric vehicle production and research. Major automotive brands are launching new electric models and expanding their EV portfolios to cater to the growing consumer base. Additionally, the rise of autonomous electric vehicles and innovations like wireless charging are expected to further accelerate the market's growth. The shift toward electric vehicles is also supported by the development of renewable energy solutions and government regulations that aim to reduce carbon emissions, driving significant growth in the overall Electric Vehicle Market Size.
The global electric vehicle (EV) market is projected to grow from USD 396.4 billion in 2024 to USD 620.3 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7%. Many factors are collectively driving the market.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209371461
“Europe is expected to become second largest growing market in size for electric vehicle during the forecast period.”
The market of electric vehicles in the European countries has been growing recently due to factors such as enhancing environmental consciousness, standard regulatory norms on emissions and several attractive financial incentives offered by the European governments. Along with Europe's goal to center the transformation of transportation globally, the use of electric vehicles has grown quickly, going for battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). Present day leaders such as Norway, Germany, United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands are among the global leaders in advocating for change by providing targets on when they will ban ICE vehicles, advocating for clean energy solutions.
This has been further fueled by the recent emerging issues that has help spur the market in Europe. The availability of charging points has significantly determined this aspect, with massive contributions from the public and private entities to provide a reach of good and quick charging stations. Advancements in batteries have also formed a part of this equation with increased ranges, shorter charging time and lower costs have also led consumers towards EVs. Also, the growing number of low-emission zones and urban restrictions for polluting vehicles across the major European cities is forcing the trends towards electromobility.
Key Players
The electric vehicle market is dominated by established players such as BYD (China), Tesla (US), Volkswagen AG (Germany), Geely-Volvo (China), and SAIC Motors (China).
Request Free Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=209371461
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results