Health & Hygiene Packaging Market worth $148.0 billion by 2028
Health & Hygiene Packaging Market is approximated to be USD 110.9 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 148.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 19, 2024 ) The report "Health & Hygiene Packaging Market by Product Type (Films & Sheets, Laminates, Bags & Pouches, Bottles & Jars, Sachets, Labels, Tubes, Boxes & Carton), Form, Shipping Form, Structure, End-user Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" The global Health & Hygiene Packaging market is approximated to be USD 110.9 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 148.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9%.
On the basis of product type, the bottles and jars segment are expected to lead the market in terms of value in 2023. The lightweight and durable nature of plastic makes it a preferred choice for manufacturers, reducing transportation costs and enhancing product safety. Plastic bottles offer versatility in design, facilitating innovative packaging solutions and brand differentiation. Consumer convenience, such as easy dispensing and handling, further fuels the demand. As sustainability gains importance, the industry is witnessing a shift towards recyclable and eco-friendly plastics, contributing to the continued growth of plastic bottles in the personal care and home care packaging sector.
On the basis of form, the rigid packaging is the largest packaging form in the health & hygiene packaging market in the forecast period. The market is driven by consumer preferences for secure and durable packaging, ensuring product integrity, and driving the demand for rigid containers. These materials offer protection against external elements, enhancing the shelf life of diverse products. The surge in e-commerce activities has also boosted the need for robust packaging solutions. Moreover, heightened environmental awareness is pushing the industry towards sustainable rigid packaging, fostering growth in eco-friendly alternatives and driving the overall health & hygiene packaging market.
On the basis of shipping form, primary packaging format is the largest segment in the health & hygiene packaging market during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing consumer preferences for convenience and portability propel the popularity of flexible packaging like films, sheets, and pouches. E-commerce expansion contributes to the surge in demand for robust and protective primary packaging to ensure safe transportation.
On the basis of distribution channels, hypermarkets/ supermarkets will be the leading segment in the health & hygiene packaging market in 2023. The expansive shelf space in hypermarkets and supermarkets allows for a diverse range of personal care and home care products, driving visibility and accessibility. With changing consumer preferences and urbanization trends, the convenience, accessibility, and variety provided by these retail giants contribute significantly to the increasing demand for personal care and home care packaging within their expansive premises.
On the basis of end-use industry, the personal care & cosmetics end-use industry boasts the highest health & hygiene packaging market. The escalating demand for personal care and home care, coupled with the robust growth of the over the counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals market, is driven by heightened health consciousness and evolving consumer lifestyles. In the personal care and home care sectors, consumers prioritize hygiene, wellness, and convenience, fueling the demand for a diverse range of products. Simultaneously, the OTC pharmaceuticals market witnesses increased consumer preference for self-care solutions, driven by accessibility, affordability, and a growing awareness of preventive healthcare.
On the basis of region, North America is the largest market for health & hygiene packaging due to its robust construction industry and prominent tech presence. The US, Canada, and Mexico from its segments, with the US dominating more than 75% volume share. Established personal care and home care contribute to rising health & hygiene packaging demand. North America's resilient growth in personal care & OTC pharmaceuticals market indicates positive growth prospects for the region's health & hygiene packaging market.
Health & Hygiene Packaging Market Key Players
Berry Global (US), Amcor Plc (Switzerland), WestRock (US) and Kimberly Clark (US) are some of the established players in the health and hygiene packaging market. These players have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and expansion to strengthen their market position.
