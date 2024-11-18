Generator Market Size to Grow $32.98 billion by 2030
Browse 455 market data Tables and 78 Figures spread through 370 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Generator Market - Global Forecast to 2030"
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 18, 2024 ) According to a research report "Generator Market by Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas, LPG, Biofuels), Power Rating (Up to 50 kW 51–280 kW, 281-500 kW, 501-2000 kW, 2001-3500 kW, Above 3500 kW), Application, End-User Industry, Design, Sales Channel, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" published by MarketsandMarkets, the generator market is forecast to reach USD 32.98 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 24.11 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2024-2030).
The main driver of the generator market is the increasing demand for a steady power supply across the healthcare, telecommunication, and IT sectors. The rise in frequent power cuts, frail grid infrastructure, and increased urbanization have seen a growing demand for generators as a source of backup power. Scorching industrialization and massive infrastructure development, such as new buildings, roads, and airports, accelerate generator sales. Renewable energy and hybrid generators are also becoming increasingly popular as cleaner and more efficient solutions.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=47544335
Stand By segment by Application, is expected to be the fastest Generator market during the forecast period.
Stand By application is expected to account largest market share during the forecast period. The demand is seen especially concerning the reliable supply of backup power in critical industries, such as healthcare and data centers, and also on the commercial side. Ever-registered power supply downturns coupled with increasing demand for continuous electricity both in the developed and the emerging markets have been leading to this growth, as businesses prioritize reducing downtime and ensuring continuous operation.
Commercial segment by end-user, is expected to be the fastest Generator market during forecast period
The commercial part of end users is growing fast for several reasons: growing digitization of various industries, rising pressure on efficiency and cost-effectiveness, and subscription-based emerging models. Businesses continue investing in software and services that augment productivity and customer engagement. Moreover, the recent trend of data-driven decision-making goes hand in hand with targeted marketing strategies, which allows firms to better shape their offerings and strengthen loyalty among customers.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the Generator market during the forecast period
The major end users such as residential, commercial and industrial sectors (utilities/power generation, oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, mining & metal, manufacturing, marine, construction and others) are expected to drive the generator market in Asia Pacific. The region is experiencing rapid development fueled by the growth of major economies such as China, India, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, and Australia. Asia Pacific has emerged as a global hub for manufacturing activities, with virtually every industry experiencing growth.
Make an Inquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=47544335
The report profiles key players such Caterpillar (US), Cummins Inc. (US), Rolls-Royce Holdings (UK), Generac (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), MAN Energy Solutions (Germany) and Briggs & Stratton (US).
The main driver of the generator market is the increasing demand for a steady power supply across the healthcare, telecommunication, and IT sectors. The rise in frequent power cuts, frail grid infrastructure, and increased urbanization have seen a growing demand for generators as a source of backup power. Scorching industrialization and massive infrastructure development, such as new buildings, roads, and airports, accelerate generator sales. Renewable energy and hybrid generators are also becoming increasingly popular as cleaner and more efficient solutions.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=47544335
Stand By segment by Application, is expected to be the fastest Generator market during the forecast period.
Stand By application is expected to account largest market share during the forecast period. The demand is seen especially concerning the reliable supply of backup power in critical industries, such as healthcare and data centers, and also on the commercial side. Ever-registered power supply downturns coupled with increasing demand for continuous electricity both in the developed and the emerging markets have been leading to this growth, as businesses prioritize reducing downtime and ensuring continuous operation.
Commercial segment by end-user, is expected to be the fastest Generator market during forecast period
The commercial part of end users is growing fast for several reasons: growing digitization of various industries, rising pressure on efficiency and cost-effectiveness, and subscription-based emerging models. Businesses continue investing in software and services that augment productivity and customer engagement. Moreover, the recent trend of data-driven decision-making goes hand in hand with targeted marketing strategies, which allows firms to better shape their offerings and strengthen loyalty among customers.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the Generator market during the forecast period
The major end users such as residential, commercial and industrial sectors (utilities/power generation, oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, mining & metal, manufacturing, marine, construction and others) are expected to drive the generator market in Asia Pacific. The region is experiencing rapid development fueled by the growth of major economies such as China, India, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, and Australia. Asia Pacific has emerged as a global hub for manufacturing activities, with virtually every industry experiencing growth.
Make an Inquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=47544335
The report profiles key players such Caterpillar (US), Cummins Inc. (US), Rolls-Royce Holdings (UK), Generac (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), MAN Energy Solutions (Germany) and Briggs & Stratton (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results