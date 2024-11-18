Global Parking Management Market Projected to Hit $8.1 Billion by 2029
Parking Management Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Offering (Solutions (Parking Guidance, Parking Reservation Management) and Services), Parking Site (Off-Street and On-Street), End Use, and Region - Global Industry Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 18, 2024 ) The parking management market is expected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2029 from USD 5.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.4 % during 2024–2029.
Major advancements have been made in the development of parking technology because of AI, IoT, and smart sensors. These technologies enable tracking, usage of flexible tariff rates, payments for some particular services, and, most importantly, the identification of the users. Moreover, solutions like vehicle plate recognition systems and AI-based analysis enhance parking as an individual service and its effective utilization, augmenting organizational efficiency.
Parking Management Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
• Rapid urbanization
• Growing focus on reducing urban congestion and maximizing space use
• Rise in motor vehicle sales
• Proliferation of smartphones
Restraints:
• System integration complexities
• Regulatory hurdles
Opportunities:
• Rising smart city initiatives globally
• Emergence of autonomous cars
• Demand for innovative parking management solutions
List of Key Companies in Parking Management Market:
• Siemens (Germany)
• Amano (Japan)
• Group Indigo (France)
• Bosch Group (Germany)
• SWARCO (Austria)
• SKIDATA (Austria)
• Chetu (US)
• IPS Group (US)
• TIBA Parking Systems (Israel)
• Precise Parklink (Canada)
• Atos (France)
• Urbiotica (Spain)
• CivicSmart (US)
Integrating GEN AI In Parking Management:
The implementation of a generative AI application in the field of parking management changes the mentioned characteristics of parking systems using sophisticated algorithms and machine learning. Integration starts at the data acquisition level, during which the big data from an extensive array of sources, such as sensors, cameras, and records databases, is collected and processed. Thus, AI can transform the analyzed data into new models for predicting parking demand and distribution of spaces and give drivers instant navigation. The objective is to establish a flow of innovative, optimized, and user-friendly parking systems that have the most negligible impact on traffic density and the environment while guaranteeing total satisfaction from the service. Relative to human intervention, AI has the advantage of being able to learn over time and thus constantly improve parking management strategies.
Challenges in Parking Management:
Despite the advancements, parking management faces several challenges that need to be addressed to fully realize its potential.
1. High Implementation Costs
The initial cost of implementing smart parking systems, automated solutions, and advanced technologies can be high. This can be a barrier for smaller municipalities or private operators with limited budgets.
2. Maintenance and Upkeep
Sophisticated systems require regular maintenance and updates to ensure they function correctly. This can add to the operational costs and complexity.
3. Integration with Existing Infrastructure
Integrating new technologies with existing infrastructure can be challenging. Compatibility issues and the need for upgrades can complicate the deployment of advanced parking solutions.
4. Data Privacy and Security
Collecting and processing large amounts of data raises concerns about privacy and security. Ensuring that data protection and used responsibly is crucial.
5. User Adoption
Encouraging drivers to adopt new parking technologies can be a challenge. User education and ease of use are essential to ensure widespread adoption.
Business Opportunities in Parking Management:
Smart Parking Systems: Implementing smart parking systems that guide drivers to available spots can reduce congestion, decrease travel times, and increase revenue for cities.
Parking Guidance Apps: Developing parking guidance apps that provide real-time information on available parking spots can reduce the time spent searching for parking, decreasing congestion and pollution.
Parking Analytics: Analyzing parking data can help cities optimize parking infrastructure, identify revenue opportunities, and improve the overall parking experience.
Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure: As the adoption of electric vehicles grows, cities can capitalize on the opportunity to install EV charging stations in parking areas, generating additional revenue.
Public-Private Partnerships: Collaborating with private companies can provide cities with the necessary funding and expertise to develop and implement efficient parking management systems.
The on-street parking segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On-street parking is the parking of motor vehicles on the sides of public roads or streets. Such areas are painted with lines or signs showing the governing rules like time to be taken, permit needed, or the amount paid. Local authorities or the parking management always ensure that such parking adheres to the set standards and regularities. Any infringements of the said parking regulations attract a parking ticket or fine issuance. On-street parking offers easy and quick access to the destination, especially in areas with limited off-street parking bays. On-street parking is riskier for vehicle owners than off-street parking because the vehicle is left open to be exposed to vandals, thugs, and theft experts. The government or municipal parking operators generally run on-street parking.
Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific parking management market is experiencing rapid expansion, primarily fueled by strong domestic consumption within Australia, South Korea, Japan, China, and India. Various governments are gradually advocating smart parking as a result of substantial environmental degradation and the improvement of traffic management. In August 2019, India’s Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd. started a smart parking project, allowing smartphone payments at 24 metro stations with cloud-based systems and digital payments.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets Inc.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1249&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=parking-management-market
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1249&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=parking-management-market
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets Inc.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
