EV Battery Market Projected to Reach $508.8 billion by 2033
EV Battery Market by Battery Type (Lead-acid, Li-ion, Na-ion, NiMH, SSB), Propulsion (BEV, PHEV, ECEV, HEV), Battery Form, Vehicle Type, Material Type, Battery Capacity, Method, Li-ion Battery Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2033
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 13, 2024 ) The global EV battery market is projected to grow from USD 132.6 billion in 2023 to USD 508.8 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 14.4%.
Recent advancements in the EV market have resulted in the introduction of batteries with higher standards. While these batteries are expected to improve EV performance and range, factors such as the limited range of EVs, the significant charging time required, the high price of EV batteries, and the limited availability of charging stations make users hesitant to choose EVs over ICE vehicles. As a result, EV battery makers are concentrating on overcoming these challenges by developing new batteries with creative, fast, and rapid charging technologies. Besides, there are improvements in manufacturing processes, including automation and novel assembly techniques, which aim to reduce costs and enhance the scalability of battery production. This includes innovations in electrode manufacturing, cell assembly, and pack integration such development is also expected to play a significant role in market growth.
Lithium-Ion battery holds the largest market during the forecast period.
In the EV battery market, lithium-ion batteries have the largest market share. Several decades have passed since the development and refinement of lithium-ion battery technology. It is a mature technology with considerable research that has resulted in excellent levels of reliability and safety, making it a popular choice for EV producers. Continuous research and development activities aim to improve lithium-ion battery technology. In the market, incremental advancements in energy density, charging speed, lifetime, and safety features have solidified its supremacy. Additionally, Their decreasing cost is a major factor driving their demand.
“Cylindrical segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.”
The cylindrical segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cylindrical batteries are known for their durability and robustness. Compared to the other EV battery formats, cylindrical cells are the least expensive to manufacture because their casing allows for superior containment and provides efficient mechanical resistance from both external and internal stresses. According to Laserax, on average, EVs with cylindrical cells have between 5,000 and 9,000 cells. This is in stark contrast with pouch cells, which only have a few hundred cells, and an even lower number in prismatic cells. OEMs are also adopting cylindrical battery form for example, Tesla chooses to use cylindrical batteries because of their reliability and durability. Also, in January 2023, General Motors considered using cylinder batteries over pouches for EVs.
“North America to be the prominent growing market for EV battery during the forecast period.”
North America's automobile industry is among the most advanced in the world. Due to the presence of major commercial automotive manufacturers such as Tesla, Proterra, MAN, and NFI Group, the region is known for cutting-edge R&D, innovations, and technological developments in EVs. These companies are investing in building and expanding battery manufacturing facilities in North America. These facilities aim to produce lithium-ion batteries and other advanced battery technologies to cater to the rising demand for electric vehicles. In North America, the US has long been a technology pioneer, and has the largest EV battery market in North America. In the North American EV market, top EV battery providers and startups have teamed with OEMs. For instance, GM has teamed with LG Chem. Stellantis, on the other hand, has teamed up with Samsung SDI to develop EV batteries. Also, Ford is collaborating with SK Innovation. Tesla manufactures its own EV batteries. All of these corporations are collaborating to establish manufacturing centers in the US. Moreover, Various federal and state-level policies and incentives are encouraging EV adoption and the development of the EV battery market. This includes tax credits for EV purchases, investments in charging infrastructure, and funding for research and development in battery technology. Additionally, OEMs are expanding their attention on launching electric trucks, vans, and buses; the North American EV battery market is likely to increase dramatically. Rising demand for zero-emission freight and public transportation fleets is also predicted to drive growth in the North American EV battery market.
Key Market Players:
The EV battery market is dominated by established players such as CATL (China), LG Energy Solution Ltd. (South Korea), BYD Company Ltd. (China), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), and SK Innovation Co., Ltd. (South Korea).
