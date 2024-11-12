Secret Deception: A Cade Garrett Mystery
New novel is a thrilling mystery set in the breathtaking Colorado Rockies
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 12, 2024 ) Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Secret Deception: A Cade Garrett Mystery, the sequel to Promised Revenge, by Jerry Snodgrass.
Cade Garrett, his wife, Sally, their ranch managers and the wranglers host guests from various locations worldwide, giving them a taste of Western life on their ranch in the foothills of the beautiful Colorado Rockies.
Cade and Sally have just returned to their guest ranch from Ankara, Turkey, where Cade, a former Army Ranger, CIA operative, and private security contractor, has hunted down the killers who murdered his longtime Turkish friend and his wife. But back in Colorado, their fun mountain adventures are interrupted by unexpected events, including a surprise—and unwelcome—guest…
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/BooksJerrySnodgrass.
At 276 pages, Secret Deception is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7841-8 Format: 5 x 8 paperback Retail: $21.95 eBook: 5.00
Genre: FICTION / Romance / Suspense
About the Author: Jerry Snodgrass was born in Butler, Missouri, in 1938. After graduating from high school, he fulfilled his dreams of serving in the military and federal service, traveling to exotic locations worldwide for over 50 years. Jerry is a Vietnam veteran and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. His passion for mystery, suspense and the secrets of people living, loving and operating guest ranches inspired him to write Secret Deception. Jerry, a widower, lives in Austin, Texas.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control.
