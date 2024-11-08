Orthopedic Devices Industry worth $48.1 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.8%
Orthopedic Devices Market by Product (Fixation, Replacement Devices {knee, Hip, Shoulder}, Braces, Spinal Implants, Arthroscopy, Orthobiolgics), Application (Fracture Treatment, Osteoarthritis), End User (Hospital, ASCs) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 08, 2024 ) Orthopedic Devices Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $36.3 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $48.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing cases of orthopedic disorders, increasing aging population with osteoarthritis, rising participation in sports activities, growing demand for minimally invasive orthopedic surgical procedures are anticipated to fuel the growth of the orthopedic devices market in the coming years.
Based on product, the orthopedic devices market is segmented into orthopedic fixation devices, orthopedic replacement devices, orthopedic prosthetics, orthopedic braces and support products, spinal implants and surgical devices, arthroscopy instruments, ortho biologics, and bone graft substitutes. The spinal implants and surgical devices segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic devices market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of spinal deformities, growing participation in sports activities, rise in motor vehicle accidents, and technological advancements in spinal fusion surgeries.
Based on the site of injury, the orthopedic devices market is segmented into hip and pelvis, foot and ankle, knee and thigh, hand and wrist, shoulder, arm and elbow, spine, and craniomaxillofacial. The hand and wrist segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic devices market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of hand and wrist fractures, significant growth in the geriatric patient population, and the increasing prevalence of hand osteoarthritis.
Based on the end user, the orthopedic devices market has been segmented into hospitals and surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory and trauma care centers, home care settings, and other end users (including physiotherapy centers, government regulatory organizations, academic institutes, and contract research organizations). The hospitals and surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of the orthopedic devices market in 2021. This can be attributed to the rising number of orthopedic surgeries performed in hospitals, increasing investments by governments to improve healthcare infrastructure, and the rising hospital admission rate of trauma patients.
On the basis of region, the Orthopedic devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America captured the largest share of the global Orthopedic devices market owing to the strong foothold of Orthopedic devices manufacturers in the region, well-established healthcare infrastructure, adoption of strategies such as collaboration & partnership with orthopedic hospitals & clinics to enhance the outreach of their innovative orthopedic devices among end users in the region. Moreover, supportive government regulations and rising number of robotic assisted orthopedic surgeries are anticipated to promote the growth of orthopedic devices market in the region.
Key Market Players:
Prominent players in this market are Stryker Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Zimmer Biomet (US), B. Braun (Germany), Enovis (US), NuVasive (US), Acumed LLC (US), BSN Medical (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Orthofix Medical Inc. (US), Arthrex (US), Allegra Orthopaedics (Australia), DeRoyal Industries (US), among others
Hypothetic Challenges of Orthopedic Devices Market in Near Future:
-Rising cost of orthopedic devices: The cost of orthopedic devices is expected to rise due to increased demand and higher production costs. This could lead to decreased access to these devices for those who need them.
-Advancement in technology: The increasing speed of technology advances offers both potential opportunities and threats. New technologies could provide better solutions for existing orthopedic devices, but they could also potentially disrupt the market.
-Cybersecurity threats: Cybersecurity threats could pose a risk to the orthopedic device market, as hackers could potentially access confidential patient information.
-Regulatory uncertainty: Regulatory changes could complicate the orthopedic device market and make it more difficult for manufacturers to stay compliant.
-Increased competition: New players entering the orthopedic device market could create increased competition and make it harder for existing companies to remain competitive.
