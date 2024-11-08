Military Platforms Market Size, Share, Trends and Growth Analysis 2030
Military Platforms Market by Platform Type (Military Aircraft, Military Vessels, Military Vehicles), Technology (Conventional, Next-Gen ), End-User (Army, Navy, Air-force) - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 08, 2024 ) The Military Platforms Market will grow tremendously from 2020 through 2030, based on the increase in defense spending, escalations in geopolitical tensions, and needs for advanced border security and early warning systems The military platforms market is projected to reach USD 77.08 billion by 2030, from USD 51.87 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8%.
The market will be fueled by rising defense budgets, technological advancement, and the growing need for next-generation platforms with easy functionality in multi-domain environments. Critical platforms in ensuring national security and strategic superiority include MBTs, destroyers, fighter jets, and combat helicopters. Recent innovations in stealth technology, AI-driven systems, and autonomous capabilities are transforming military platforms, making them more versatile and capable of dealing with complex, modern warfare scenarios.
Military aircraft, by platform type is likely to grow strongest during the forecast period for military platform market. This is primarily because of geopolitical instability, expenses on defense and rising demand for next-generation aircraft. Modernized fleet upgrades all surveillance, logistics, and combat capabilities. Special mission aircraft are crucial for intelligence gathering and surveillance missions. Transport aircraft are critical for rapid deployment of troops and materiel. Fighter jets and combat helicopters serve as critical air superiority and tactical assets in the Multi-Domain Operation. Its the advancements in stealth technologies, better radar systems, and next-generation avionics that are prompting further demand. Agility, accuracy, and interoperability is the hallmark of modern warfare and makes advanced military aircraft impossible to do without. Lead by such key defense manufacturers, such trends drive them to develop highly capable platforms that meet the changing requirements of both established and emerging defense markets.
Next-gen is most likely to grow the strongest during the forecasting period for military platforms market, mainly because of advances in next-gen avionics, stealth technology, enhanced radar systems, and precision strike capabilities are propelling demand for modernized air fleets. It is very much important to maintain strategic superiority in increasingly complex and multi-domain operations. Next-generation military aircraft and special mission aircraft, fighter jets, transport aircraft, and combat helicopters are built with enhanced situational awareness. Models like Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, Boeing KC-46 Pegasus, and Airbus A400M Atlas are truly illustrative of how stealth, avionics, and multirole capabilities are going beyond the market in a way. In the case of the F-35, stealth technology and a wide array of its avionics make the fighter jets possess all the excellence needed to be superior in their air superiority and reconnaissance missions. In the land platforms sector, vehicles such as the Leopard 2A7 and JLTV are integrating active protection systems, unmanned vehicle support, and precision targeting systems, enhancing battlefield capabilities.So far, the development process is bringing in faster decision-making processes and higher survivability in contested environments. To respond to this issue of superior intelligence, combat, and logistics, governments are investing heavily in these platforms and strongly influencing growth in the market. Such pioneering technologies are being fulfilled by the top aerospace and defense companies that are perpetually innovating to provide highly advanced solutions to fulfill the growing operational requirements of the military forces of the world.
Key Market Players
The Military platforms Market is highly competitive with many key players who are making use of a wide range of strategic initiatives aimed at upgrading their market share. Some of the major military platforms market players include are BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Boeing (US), Huntington Ingalls Industries (US)and Lockheed Martin Corporation, (US). These players are leading the development of next-generation platforms, integrating advanced technologies to meet the growing demands of modern defense strategies.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
