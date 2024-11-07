Edge Computing Market Expected to Surge to $110.6 Billion by 2029
Edge computing market size is expected to grow from USD 60.0 billion in 2024 to USD 110.6 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0% during the forecast period. As the Internet of Things (IoT) gains wider acceptance, numerous sectors
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 07, 2024 ) According to MarketsandMarkets' latest research, the Edge Computing Market is projected to grow from USD 60.0 billion in 2024 to USD 110.6 billion by 2029, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. As the Internet of Things (IoT) continues its rapid expansion, edge computing has emerged as a critical enabler for real-time data processing, especially for industries demanding efficient decision-making close to the data source. This trend is reshaping fields like manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, retail, and energy by bringing computing power closer to where data is generated.
The Role of Edge Computing in Industry Transformation
Edge computing has redefined data processing by localizing data analysis, minimizing latency, and optimizing network bandwidth. Coupled with IoT, it provides industries with a robust framework to support instant data analytics and responsive systems, promoting both efficiency and agility.
Manufacturing: Real-time data processing at the edge allows manufacturers to optimize production processes, minimize downtime, and implement predictive maintenance.
Transportation & Logistics: In this sector, edge computing enables fleet monitoring, route optimization, and real-time asset tracking, leading to enhanced operational efficiency.
Healthcare: Edge computing supports the growth of telemedicine, wearables, and remote patient monitoring, allowing faster response times and better data security.
Energy & Utilities: Utilities leverage edge technology for grid monitoring, predictive maintenance, and efficient energy management.
Retail: Personalized customer experiences are enhanced through real-time data analysis on customer preferences, enabling dynamic pricing and inventory management.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=133384090
Market Segments Driving Growth: Hardware, Software, and Key Applications
The edge computing market consists of multiple components—hardware, software, and applications—each contributing uniquely to its growth.
Software Segment Leads in Growth
The software segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR under component type during the forecast period. Software solutions in edge computing, such as data and device management platforms, facilitate:
Real-Time Decision-Making: Edge software allows data to be processed locally, supporting applications that require immediate response.
Latency Reduction: Minimizes delay by reducing the need to transmit data to centralized cloud servers.
Resource Optimization: With tailored software, organizations can manage network resources efficiently, adapting dynamically to usage needs.
As IoT devices continue to proliferate, the demand for agile and innovative software solutions is expected to drive substantial growth within this segment.
Data Management Holds the Largest Market Share
Data management at the edge enables organizations to extract actionable insights from massive data volumes closer to their source, improving speed and security. Effective edge data management optimizes bandwidth usage, reduces cloud dependency, and increases security, particularly for sensitive information. These benefits support operational efficiency and scalability, unlocking new possibilities for innovation in data-intensive industries.
Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leading the Way
The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the region’s rapid digital transformation, increasing IoT adoption, and the rollout of 5G networks. Key highlights include:
Innovation-Friendly Regulatory Frameworks: Countries such as Singapore, India, and Taiwan are fostering competitive and innovation-driven environments that support edge computing deployment.
Manufacturing and Smart City Initiatives: Nations like China, Japan, and South Korea are leading in manufacturing automation and urban smart solutions, utilizing edge computing for real-time data processing and predictive analytics.
Increased 5G Adoption: The expansion of 5G networks across Asia enhances edge computing applications, enabling high-speed, low-latency data transmission required for IoT and other connected devices.
The Asia Pacific’s commitment to edge computing positions it as a frontrunner in the global edge computing market, paving the way for advancements in data processing, real-time decision-making, and digital transformation across multiple industries.
Leading Companies in Edge Computing
Key players in the edge computing market, including IBM, Microsoft, HPE, Google, Dell Technologies, NVIDIA, AWS, and Cisco, are driving innovation and adoption of edge solutions worldwide. These companies develop technologies that support low-latency data processing, enhanced connectivity, and the deployment of IoT applications across various sectors.
IBM and Microsoft are leading in software solutions that optimize real-time analytics and enhance edge infrastructure.
Cisco and Dell Technologies focus on networking hardware that supports edge architecture.
NVIDIA provides specialized hardware for AI and machine learning, enabling high-performance data processing at the edge.
The Role of Edge Computing in Industry Transformation
Edge computing has redefined data processing by localizing data analysis, minimizing latency, and optimizing network bandwidth. Coupled with IoT, it provides industries with a robust framework to support instant data analytics and responsive systems, promoting both efficiency and agility.
Manufacturing: Real-time data processing at the edge allows manufacturers to optimize production processes, minimize downtime, and implement predictive maintenance.
Transportation & Logistics: In this sector, edge computing enables fleet monitoring, route optimization, and real-time asset tracking, leading to enhanced operational efficiency.
Healthcare: Edge computing supports the growth of telemedicine, wearables, and remote patient monitoring, allowing faster response times and better data security.
Energy & Utilities: Utilities leverage edge technology for grid monitoring, predictive maintenance, and efficient energy management.
Retail: Personalized customer experiences are enhanced through real-time data analysis on customer preferences, enabling dynamic pricing and inventory management.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=133384090
Market Segments Driving Growth: Hardware, Software, and Key Applications
The edge computing market consists of multiple components—hardware, software, and applications—each contributing uniquely to its growth.
Software Segment Leads in Growth
The software segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR under component type during the forecast period. Software solutions in edge computing, such as data and device management platforms, facilitate:
Real-Time Decision-Making: Edge software allows data to be processed locally, supporting applications that require immediate response.
Latency Reduction: Minimizes delay by reducing the need to transmit data to centralized cloud servers.
Resource Optimization: With tailored software, organizations can manage network resources efficiently, adapting dynamically to usage needs.
As IoT devices continue to proliferate, the demand for agile and innovative software solutions is expected to drive substantial growth within this segment.
Data Management Holds the Largest Market Share
Data management at the edge enables organizations to extract actionable insights from massive data volumes closer to their source, improving speed and security. Effective edge data management optimizes bandwidth usage, reduces cloud dependency, and increases security, particularly for sensitive information. These benefits support operational efficiency and scalability, unlocking new possibilities for innovation in data-intensive industries.
Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leading the Way
The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the region’s rapid digital transformation, increasing IoT adoption, and the rollout of 5G networks. Key highlights include:
Innovation-Friendly Regulatory Frameworks: Countries such as Singapore, India, and Taiwan are fostering competitive and innovation-driven environments that support edge computing deployment.
Manufacturing and Smart City Initiatives: Nations like China, Japan, and South Korea are leading in manufacturing automation and urban smart solutions, utilizing edge computing for real-time data processing and predictive analytics.
Increased 5G Adoption: The expansion of 5G networks across Asia enhances edge computing applications, enabling high-speed, low-latency data transmission required for IoT and other connected devices.
The Asia Pacific’s commitment to edge computing positions it as a frontrunner in the global edge computing market, paving the way for advancements in data processing, real-time decision-making, and digital transformation across multiple industries.
Leading Companies in Edge Computing
Key players in the edge computing market, including IBM, Microsoft, HPE, Google, Dell Technologies, NVIDIA, AWS, and Cisco, are driving innovation and adoption of edge solutions worldwide. These companies develop technologies that support low-latency data processing, enhanced connectivity, and the deployment of IoT applications across various sectors.
IBM and Microsoft are leading in software solutions that optimize real-time analytics and enhance edge infrastructure.
Cisco and Dell Technologies focus on networking hardware that supports edge architecture.
NVIDIA provides specialized hardware for AI and machine learning, enabling high-performance data processing at the edge.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results