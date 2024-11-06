DDoS Protection & Mitigation Security Market worth $9.63 billion by 2029
DDoS Protection & Mitigation Security Market by Solution Type (Network Traffic Analyzers, Threat Mitigation System, Botnet Detection & Management, Security Information & Event Management, Anomaly Detection, Orchestration & Automation)
(EMAILWIRE.COM, November 06, 2024 ) The DDoS protection & mitigation security market is projected to grow from USD 5.17 billion in 2024 to USD 9.63 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period.
DDoS protection and mitigation security growth is driven by several factors, such as the increase and advancement in DDoS attacks, which have created awareness of cyber threats. While the increased use of IoT devices has widened the exposure point, the transition towards the cloud emphasizes achieving protection in scale. Also, cost factors increase consciousness of the legal obligations and defensive potential loss of financial and reputational results from cyber-attacks, forcing organizations to put sound security systems in place. The new generation of the telecommunication network, that is, the 5G network, and the emergence of multi-vector threats also fuel the need for better mitigation strategies.
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=111952874&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=ddos-protection-mitigation-market
By offering, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The services offered by DDoS protection and mitigation vendors help safeguard websites, networks, and layer three and layer seven threats. DDoS services protect websites, networks, and critical infrastructure devices, as well as reduce downtime and business risks. These services protect organizations from NTP amplification, DNS amplification, HTTP flood, SYN flood, Slowloris, spoofing, and volumetric attacks. DDoS service providers continuously integrate advanced technologies to stop such DOS/DDoS attacks. Additionally, they provide support services and access to a 24/7 DDoS response team.
Based on the offering, the software solutions segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period.
DDoS protection and mitigation security solutions are essential to safeguard organizations from advanced DDoS attacks. Nowadays, adversaries use readily available software tools to launch sophisticated DDoS attacks. These attacks are mainly of four types, namely, volumetric, asymmetric, computational, and vulnerability-based. The volumetric and application-specific attacks are the most damaging ones. Some crucial DDoS attacks are the NTP amplification attack, DNS attack, R.U.D.Y. attack, SYN flood, and HTTP post attacks. DDoS protection and mitigation security solutions safeguard the website, infrastructure, and DNS from DDoS attacks. DDoS protection and mitigation solutions can be integrated with the cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=111952874&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=ddos-protection-mitigation-market
Based on region, North America holds the largest market size during the forecast period.
North America is expected to have the largest DDoS protection and mitigation security market size. Organizations in the region, especially in the US, have leveraged the benefits of Al, ML, and deep learning technologies to stay ahead in the market. North American countries have well-established economies, which enable DDoS protection and mitigation security vendors to invest in new technologies. Furthermore, the region is regarded as the center of innovation because the major North American IT companies roll out new offerings, and aggressive collaborations are done. The rapid penetration of mobile devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and USBs, and the imperative need to secure data residing within companies and being transferred over business networks are driving the adoption of DDoS protection and mitigation solutions in North America.
Market Players:
The major vendors covered in the DDoS protection & mitigation security market include NetScout (US), Akamai (US), Radware (Israel), Huawei (China), Fortinet (US), Imperva (US), F5 (US), Cloudflare (US), BT (England), A10 Networks (US), Link11 (Germany), Fastly (US), Corero (UK), AIIoT (Israel), Stratacore (US), Sucuri (US), StackPath (US), Seceon (US), Haltdos (India), DDoS-Guard (Russia), Indusface (India), activereach (US), Mlytics (Singapore), Nexusguard (Singapore), RioRey (US), and PheonixNAP (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets Inc.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
DDoS protection and mitigation security growth is driven by several factors, such as the increase and advancement in DDoS attacks, which have created awareness of cyber threats. While the increased use of IoT devices has widened the exposure point, the transition towards the cloud emphasizes achieving protection in scale. Also, cost factors increase consciousness of the legal obligations and defensive potential loss of financial and reputational results from cyber-attacks, forcing organizations to put sound security systems in place. The new generation of the telecommunication network, that is, the 5G network, and the emergence of multi-vector threats also fuel the need for better mitigation strategies.
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=111952874&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=ddos-protection-mitigation-market
By offering, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The services offered by DDoS protection and mitigation vendors help safeguard websites, networks, and layer three and layer seven threats. DDoS services protect websites, networks, and critical infrastructure devices, as well as reduce downtime and business risks. These services protect organizations from NTP amplification, DNS amplification, HTTP flood, SYN flood, Slowloris, spoofing, and volumetric attacks. DDoS service providers continuously integrate advanced technologies to stop such DOS/DDoS attacks. Additionally, they provide support services and access to a 24/7 DDoS response team.
Based on the offering, the software solutions segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period.
DDoS protection and mitigation security solutions are essential to safeguard organizations from advanced DDoS attacks. Nowadays, adversaries use readily available software tools to launch sophisticated DDoS attacks. These attacks are mainly of four types, namely, volumetric, asymmetric, computational, and vulnerability-based. The volumetric and application-specific attacks are the most damaging ones. Some crucial DDoS attacks are the NTP amplification attack, DNS attack, R.U.D.Y. attack, SYN flood, and HTTP post attacks. DDoS protection and mitigation security solutions safeguard the website, infrastructure, and DNS from DDoS attacks. DDoS protection and mitigation solutions can be integrated with the cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=111952874&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=ddos-protection-mitigation-market
Based on region, North America holds the largest market size during the forecast period.
North America is expected to have the largest DDoS protection and mitigation security market size. Organizations in the region, especially in the US, have leveraged the benefits of Al, ML, and deep learning technologies to stay ahead in the market. North American countries have well-established economies, which enable DDoS protection and mitigation security vendors to invest in new technologies. Furthermore, the region is regarded as the center of innovation because the major North American IT companies roll out new offerings, and aggressive collaborations are done. The rapid penetration of mobile devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and USBs, and the imperative need to secure data residing within companies and being transferred over business networks are driving the adoption of DDoS protection and mitigation solutions in North America.
Market Players:
The major vendors covered in the DDoS protection & mitigation security market include NetScout (US), Akamai (US), Radware (Israel), Huawei (China), Fortinet (US), Imperva (US), F5 (US), Cloudflare (US), BT (England), A10 Networks (US), Link11 (Germany), Fastly (US), Corero (UK), AIIoT (Israel), Stratacore (US), Sucuri (US), StackPath (US), Seceon (US), Haltdos (India), DDoS-Guard (Russia), Indusface (India), activereach (US), Mlytics (Singapore), Nexusguard (Singapore), RioRey (US), and PheonixNAP (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets Inc.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results