Exoskeleton Market Poised for Growth with Demand in Healthcare and Industrial Sectors, as per Maximize Market Research
Global Exoskeleton Market is expected to reach US$ 9.78 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 05, 2024 ) The Exoskeleton Market is projected to grow rapidly, driven by applications in healthcare rehabilitation and industrial productivity. Exoskeletons enhance mobility for those with disabilities and improve worker efficiency and safety in industries such as manufacturing and logistics. Ongoing innovation in lightweight materials and AI-driven motion control is further boosting adoption. Industry analysts predict strong growth as companies invest in ergonomic solutions to meet safety standards, reduce injuries, and support aging workforces globally.
Exoskeleton Market Segmentation
by Component
Software
Hardware
by Type
Passive
Powered
by Mobility
Mobile
Stationary
by Body Part
Full Body
Upper Extremities
Lower Extremities
by Vertical
Defense
Healthcare
Industrial
Exoskeleton Market Top Leaders:
1. Cyberdyne
2. Bionik Laboratories
3. Ekso Bionics
4. B-Temia
5. Focal Meditech
6. Lockheed Martin
7. DIH Technologies
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
