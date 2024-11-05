AI in Fashion Market Grows as Industry Embraces Digital Transformation, as per Maximize Market Research
AI in Fashion Market size is expected to grow at 40.5% throughout the forecast period, reaching nearly US$ 9.23 Bn by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 05, 2024 ) The Global AI in Fashion Market is expanding rapidly, with brands leveraging AI to enhance design, personalization, and inventory management. From predictive analytics to virtual try-ons, AI is revolutionizing consumer engagement and operational efficiency. Fashion companies are adopting AI-driven insights to optimize trends and improve sustainability practices. Industry analysts predict continued growth in this segment as AI enables brands to adapt quickly to consumer preferences, driving innovation and boosting competitiveness in the digital age.
AI in Fashion Market Segmentation
by Components
Solution
Software Tools
Platforms
Services
Training and Consulting
System Integration and Testing
Support and Maintenance
by Applications
Product Recommendation
Product Search and Discovery
Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting
Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting
Customer Relationship Management
Virtual Assistants
Others
by Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-premises
by Category
Apparel
Accessories
Footwear
Beauty and Cosmetics
Jewelry and Watches
Others (eyewear, home decor)
by End-User
Fashion Designers
Fashion Stores
AI in Fashion Market Top Leaders:
1. Microsoft
2. IBM
3. Google
4. AWS
5. SAP
6. Facebook
7. Adobe
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
