Agricultural Tractors Market Expands with Demand for Precision Farming, as per Maximize Market Research
The Agricultural Tractors Market size was valued at USD 92.95 Billion in 2023 and the total Agricultural Tractors Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 141.34 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 04, 2024 ) The Global Agricultural Tractors Market is growing, fueled by a demand for precision farming and advanced agricultural machinery. Modern tractors equipped with GPS, AI, and automation technology are transforming farm efficiency, reducing labor, and increasing yield. Manufacturers are innovating with sustainable, fuel-efficient models and electric tractors to meet environmental standards. The market is projected to see strong growth in emerging economies, where mechanization is accelerating, providing transformative impacts on global food production.
Agricultural Tractors Market Segmentation
by Power
Under 40 HP
40 HP & Under 100 HP
100 HP & above
by Drive type
2-Wheel Drive
4-Wheel Drive
by operation mode
Manual tractor
Autonomous tractor
by Agriculture Application
Harvesting
Seed Sowing
Irrigation
Others
Agricultural Tractors Market Top Leaders:
1. Deere & Company - United States
2. Mahindra Group - India
3. Kubota Corporation - Japan
4. Yanmar- Japan
5. Massey Ferguson (AGCO) - United States
6. Farmtrac - India
7. Dongfeng – China
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Power Tiller and Weeder Market size was valued at USD 2.95 Billion in 2023 and the total Power Tiller and Weeder Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.90 Billion.
The Carbon Steel Piping Spools Market size was valued at USD 4.5 Bn. In 2022 the Carbon Steel Piping Spools revenue will grow by 6.8 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 7.13 Bn.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
