Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Expands as Need for Effective Infection Control Rises, as per Maximize Market Research
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period and the market size is expected to reach nearly US$ 8.12 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 03, 2024 ) The Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is experiencing growth due to rising concerns over antibiotic resistance and infection control. AST systems help healthcare providers determine the most effective treatments for infections, improving patient outcomes. Key players are developing rapid, accurate testing methods to address the increasing prevalence of drug-resistant pathogens. Analysts forecast strong growth in the AST market, driven by heightened healthcare demands and advancements in diagnostic technology.
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Segmentation
by Product
Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products
Susceptibility Testing Disks
MIC Strips
Susceptibility Testing Plates
Automated Laboratory Instruments
Culture and Growth Media
Consumables
by Type
Antibacterial Susceptibility Testing
Antifungal Susceptibility Testing
Antiparasitic Susceptibility Testing
Other Susceptibility Testing Types
by Application
Clinical Diagnostics
Drug Discovery and Development
Epidemiology
Other Applications
by End-User
Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Research &Academic Institutes
Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)
by Method
Etest Method
Disk Diffusion
Automated Susceptibility Testing Instruments
Agar Dilution
Genotyping Methods
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Top Leaders:
1. bioMérieux SA
2. Becton
3. Dickinson and Company
4. Thermo Fisher Scientific
5. Danaher Corporation
6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
7. Bruker
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
