23 Butanediol Market Sees Expansion with Increased Demand in Chemical Manufacturing, as per Maximize Market Research
2,3-Butanediol Market was valued US$ 198.41 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach 247.19 Mn by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.19% during a forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 03, 2024 ) The Global 23 Butanediol Market is experiencing growth due to its rising demand in the chemical and industrial sectors. Used widely as an intermediate in the production of plastics, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, 23 Butanediol is essential in high-performance material manufacturing. Key industry players are focusing on sustainable production methods to address environmental concerns. Analysts forecast steady growth in the market, supported by advancements in chemical processing and the expansion of end-use industries in Asia-Pacific and Europe.
2,3-Butanediol Market Segmentation
by Type
Content 90%-95%
Content＞95%
Others
by Application
Intermediate Chemical
Food-Additives
Cosmetics
Plastics
Other
2,3-Butanediol Market Top Leaders:
1. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
2. Nanya Plastics Corporation
3. Global Bio-Chem Technology Group
4. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI)
5. Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical
6. Orochem Technologies Inc
7. Changcheng Energy
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
