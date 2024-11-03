Aliphatic Amines Market Expands Due to Demand in Agriculture and Chemical Manufacturing, as per Maximize Market Research
Aliphatic Amines Market was valued at US$ 7.04 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach at US$ 11.61 Bn. by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period 2024-2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 03, 2024 ) Aliphatic Amines Market are substances created through displacement reaction within an ammonia molecule. Monovalent hydrocarbon radicals replaced the hydrogen atoms in ammonia in Aliphatic Amines.
The analysis in the report examines how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the Global Aliphatic Amines Market by region, including the revenue of key players up to April 2020, as well as the projected short-term and long-term effects on the market.
The Global Aliphatic Amines Market is on a growth trajectory, driven by increased applications in agriculture, water treatment, and chemical processing. Aliphatic amines play a critical role as intermediates in pesticides, dyes, and rubber production. Key companies are focusing on sustainable production methods to meet regulatory standards. According to industry forecasts, the market will continue to expand, fueled by demand from emerging markets and advancements in specialty chemicals.
Aliphatic Amines Market Segmentation
by Product Type
Primary Amine
Secondary Amine
Tertiary Amine
Cyclic Amine
by End users
Agrochemicals
Pharmaceuticals & Personal care
Textile
Construction
Consumer Products
Plastic & Rubber processing
Petroleum
Others
by Application
Additives
Personal Care
Crop Protection
Surfactants
Wood treatment
Gas treatment
Others
Aliphatic Amines Market Top Leaders:
• Hexion
• Huntsman Corporation
• AkzoNobel N.V.
• Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited
• NOF Corporation
• PPG Industries
• Eastman Chemicals
• BASF SE
• Quaker Chemicals
