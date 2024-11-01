Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market is expected to grow at 40% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
North America region helds the highest share in 2023.
EMAILWIRE.COM, November 01, 2024 ) Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market size was valued US$ 20.76 Bn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 40% from 2024 to 2030, reaching US$ 218.85 Bn. by 2030.
The AI chipset market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing adoption of AI technologies across various industries. These specialized chips are designed to accelerate AI tasks such as machine learning, deep learning, and computer vision.
The AI chipset market is poised for substantial growth, driven by a confluence of technological advancements, industry adoption, and increasing demand for AI-powered solutions.
North America dominates the market due to strong technological advancements and significant investments in AI research.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market segments
by Chip Type
CPU
GPU
FPGA
ASIC
Others
by Technology
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing
Context–Aware Computing
Computer Vision
by Component
Hardware
Processor
Memory
Network
Software
by Computing Technology
Cloud AI Computing
Edge AI Computing
by End Use
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Automotive
Retail & E-Commerce
Marketing
Consumer Electronics
BFSI
Others
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market key players
1.Nvidia Corporation
2.Intel Corporation
3.Xilinx Inc.
4.Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd
5.Micron Technology
6.Qualcomm Technologies
7.IBM Corporation
