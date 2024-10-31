Digital Asset Management Market worth $10.3 billion by 2029
Digital Asset Management Market by Business Function (Marketing & Advertising, Finance & Accounting, Sales & Distribution, IT & Operations, HR), Solutions (On-premises, Cloud), Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Government, Manufacturing) - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 31, 2024 ) The Digital Asset Management Market is expected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2024 to USD 10.3 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period. The growing number of digital assets across industries will boost the growth of the digital asset management market during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96538567&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=digital-asset-management-market
Digital Asset Management Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
1. Increase in digitalization of content and need for effective collaboration of corporate assets.
2. Emergence of cloud-based delivery options
3. Growth in need for controlled access and better security of digital assets to avoid copyright issues
4. Growing focus on digital marketing
5. Focus on enhancing digital experiences of customers.
Restraints:
1. High cost of implementation of DAM solutions.
Opportunities:
1. Emergence of AI to automate business processes.
2. Demand for high-quality digital assets in e-commerce
3. Infusion of advanced encryption technologies to streamline digital trading.
List of Key Players in Digital Asset Management Market:
• Adobe (US)
• OpenText (Canada)
• Cognizant (US)
• Aprimo (US)
• Cloudinary (US)
• Bynder (Netherlands)
• Hyland (US)
• Acquia (US)
• Frontify (Switzerland)
• Veeva Systems (US)
Based on the offering, the services segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The DAM market offers a diverse range of services to support organizations in effectively managing their digital assets and maximizing the value derived from them. These services comprise implementation, integration, customization, training, support, and ongoing maintenance. The role of services in the DAM market extends across various asset lifecycle stages, from initial consultation and assessment to ongoing support and optimization. Consulting services assist organizations in defining their DAM requirements, evaluating technology options, and developing a strategic roadmap for DAM implementation. Implementation services focus on deploying and configuring DAM software to meet organizational needs. Services in the DAM market play a critical role in helping organizations unlock the full potential of their digital assets, improve operational efficiency, drive innovation, and achieve business objectives.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=96538567&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=digital-asset-management-market
Based on the organization's size, SMEs will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) increasingly recognize the significance of DAM solutions in optimizing their operations and enhancing their competitiveness. Unlike large enterprises, SMEs often operate with limited resources and budgets, making efficient asset management crucial for success. DAM solutions allow SMEs to centralize, organize, and access their digital assets more effectively, improving productivity, collaboration, and brand consistency. The scalability and affordability of cloud-based DAM solutions make them particularly attractive to SMEs, allowing them to scale their operations without significant upfront investments in IT infrastructure. As SMEs continue to embrace digital transformation, DAM solutions will play an increasingly critical role in helping them maximize the value of their digital assets.
Based on business function, the marketing & advertising segment will hold the largest market share in 2023.
In the dynamic digital marketing landscape, where enterprise assets such as images, videos, graphics, and brand materials are crucial, DAM systems offer a centralized storage, organization, and retrieval hub. Marketing and advertising professionals can attest to the transformative impact of DAM solutions, which streamline workflows and enhance productivity. By implementing DAM, teams can overcome the tedious task of sifting through multiple repositories or struggling with version control issues. Quickly locating and accessing assets saves valuable time and supports collaboration and creativity. Moreover, DAM solutions ensure brand consistency by serving as repositories for approved brand assets, thus safeguarding brand integrity across diverse marketing channels; this is particularly crucial in maintaining a cohesive brand identity in the eyes of consumers. Furthermore, DAM analytics provide insights into asset performance, optimizing marketing strategies for improved engagement and ROI.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, Bynder and Salsify announced a partnership to revolutionize collaboration between creative, digital, and commerce teams. Their joint efforts aim to deliver precise, comprehensive, and engaging product experiences. This partnership establishes a system of record to enhance content distribution across various channels and devices for the timely delivery of relevant content.
• In January 2024, Aprimo announced the launch of Aprimo AI, an artificial intelligence solution for the Digital Asset Management Market. The product accelerates content creation, enhances asset discoverability, automates asset management, and ensures brand governance.
• In June 2023, Adobe announced an enhancement to its Asset Experience Manager to simplify content updates for digital properties; this will empower users of all skill levels to create, edit, and publish content seamlessly using tools like Microsoft Word or Google Docs. Enhanced security controls have been introduced to ensure authorized users make changes. The latest offering expands access globally, enabling organizations to deliver personalized experiences faster.
• In January 2023, Cloudinary launched Cloudinary Nexus, an AI-enabled DAM solution for SMEs to assist teams in linking, exploring, and adapting assets and supporting business growth.
• In March 2021, Hyland announced the acquisition of Nuxeo. The acquisition brought the entire Nuxeo business, including its products and technology, under Hyland Nuxeo's enterprise-grade DAM solution, which enhanced Hyland's content services platform by adding robust capabilities.
Digital Asset Management Market Advantages:
• Organisations may effectively organise, manage, and access their media files, documents, and creative content from a single platform thanks to DAM systems, which offer centralised storage for digital assets.
• DAM platforms streamline workflows and increase productivity by allowing users to share, evaluate, and work together in real-time on digital materials. This promotes team collaboration.
• By giving users access to approved brand assets, templates, and guidelines, DAM solutions aid in maintaining brand consistency by guaranteeing that users throughout the company utilise the most recent, approved versions of assets in their communications and marketing materials.
• Strong search and metadata management features provided by DAM systems allow users to locate and retrieve digital assets fast using tags, keywords, and other metadata, which cuts down on search time and boosts productivity.
• In order to guarantee that users have access to the most recent versions and can follow the history of asset alterations, DAM solutions offer version control tools that allow users to track changes and revisions made to digital assets over time.
• DAM systems ensure compliance with copyright laws and licencing agreements and lower the risk of unauthorised use by providing rights management tools to manage usage rights, licences, and permissions connected with digital assets.
• Because DAM solutions are adaptable and scalable, they enable businesses to increase their digital asset libraries, meet expanding storage requirements, and keep up with evolving technology and business needs.
• DAM technologies save users time and effort by automating repetitive tasks and streamlining workflow procedures like file conversions, metadata tagging, and delivery.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets Inc.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=96538567&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=digital-asset-management-market
Digital Asset Management Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
1. Increase in digitalization of content and need for effective collaboration of corporate assets.
2. Emergence of cloud-based delivery options
3. Growth in need for controlled access and better security of digital assets to avoid copyright issues
4. Growing focus on digital marketing
5. Focus on enhancing digital experiences of customers.
Restraints:
1. High cost of implementation of DAM solutions.
Opportunities:
1. Emergence of AI to automate business processes.
2. Demand for high-quality digital assets in e-commerce
3. Infusion of advanced encryption technologies to streamline digital trading.
List of Key Players in Digital Asset Management Market:
• Adobe (US)
• OpenText (Canada)
• Cognizant (US)
• Aprimo (US)
• Cloudinary (US)
• Bynder (Netherlands)
• Hyland (US)
• Acquia (US)
• Frontify (Switzerland)
• Veeva Systems (US)
Based on the offering, the services segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The DAM market offers a diverse range of services to support organizations in effectively managing their digital assets and maximizing the value derived from them. These services comprise implementation, integration, customization, training, support, and ongoing maintenance. The role of services in the DAM market extends across various asset lifecycle stages, from initial consultation and assessment to ongoing support and optimization. Consulting services assist organizations in defining their DAM requirements, evaluating technology options, and developing a strategic roadmap for DAM implementation. Implementation services focus on deploying and configuring DAM software to meet organizational needs. Services in the DAM market play a critical role in helping organizations unlock the full potential of their digital assets, improve operational efficiency, drive innovation, and achieve business objectives.
Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=96538567&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=digital-asset-management-market
Based on the organization's size, SMEs will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) increasingly recognize the significance of DAM solutions in optimizing their operations and enhancing their competitiveness. Unlike large enterprises, SMEs often operate with limited resources and budgets, making efficient asset management crucial for success. DAM solutions allow SMEs to centralize, organize, and access their digital assets more effectively, improving productivity, collaboration, and brand consistency. The scalability and affordability of cloud-based DAM solutions make them particularly attractive to SMEs, allowing them to scale their operations without significant upfront investments in IT infrastructure. As SMEs continue to embrace digital transformation, DAM solutions will play an increasingly critical role in helping them maximize the value of their digital assets.
Based on business function, the marketing & advertising segment will hold the largest market share in 2023.
In the dynamic digital marketing landscape, where enterprise assets such as images, videos, graphics, and brand materials are crucial, DAM systems offer a centralized storage, organization, and retrieval hub. Marketing and advertising professionals can attest to the transformative impact of DAM solutions, which streamline workflows and enhance productivity. By implementing DAM, teams can overcome the tedious task of sifting through multiple repositories or struggling with version control issues. Quickly locating and accessing assets saves valuable time and supports collaboration and creativity. Moreover, DAM solutions ensure brand consistency by serving as repositories for approved brand assets, thus safeguarding brand integrity across diverse marketing channels; this is particularly crucial in maintaining a cohesive brand identity in the eyes of consumers. Furthermore, DAM analytics provide insights into asset performance, optimizing marketing strategies for improved engagement and ROI.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, Bynder and Salsify announced a partnership to revolutionize collaboration between creative, digital, and commerce teams. Their joint efforts aim to deliver precise, comprehensive, and engaging product experiences. This partnership establishes a system of record to enhance content distribution across various channels and devices for the timely delivery of relevant content.
• In January 2024, Aprimo announced the launch of Aprimo AI, an artificial intelligence solution for the Digital Asset Management Market. The product accelerates content creation, enhances asset discoverability, automates asset management, and ensures brand governance.
• In June 2023, Adobe announced an enhancement to its Asset Experience Manager to simplify content updates for digital properties; this will empower users of all skill levels to create, edit, and publish content seamlessly using tools like Microsoft Word or Google Docs. Enhanced security controls have been introduced to ensure authorized users make changes. The latest offering expands access globally, enabling organizations to deliver personalized experiences faster.
• In January 2023, Cloudinary launched Cloudinary Nexus, an AI-enabled DAM solution for SMEs to assist teams in linking, exploring, and adapting assets and supporting business growth.
• In March 2021, Hyland announced the acquisition of Nuxeo. The acquisition brought the entire Nuxeo business, including its products and technology, under Hyland Nuxeo's enterprise-grade DAM solution, which enhanced Hyland's content services platform by adding robust capabilities.
Digital Asset Management Market Advantages:
• Organisations may effectively organise, manage, and access their media files, documents, and creative content from a single platform thanks to DAM systems, which offer centralised storage for digital assets.
• DAM platforms streamline workflows and increase productivity by allowing users to share, evaluate, and work together in real-time on digital materials. This promotes team collaboration.
• By giving users access to approved brand assets, templates, and guidelines, DAM solutions aid in maintaining brand consistency by guaranteeing that users throughout the company utilise the most recent, approved versions of assets in their communications and marketing materials.
• Strong search and metadata management features provided by DAM systems allow users to locate and retrieve digital assets fast using tags, keywords, and other metadata, which cuts down on search time and boosts productivity.
• In order to guarantee that users have access to the most recent versions and can follow the history of asset alterations, DAM solutions offer version control tools that allow users to track changes and revisions made to digital assets over time.
• DAM systems ensure compliance with copyright laws and licencing agreements and lower the risk of unauthorised use by providing rights management tools to manage usage rights, licences, and permissions connected with digital assets.
• Because DAM solutions are adaptable and scalable, they enable businesses to increase their digital asset libraries, meet expanding storage requirements, and keep up with evolving technology and business needs.
• DAM technologies save users time and effort by automating repetitive tasks and streamlining workflow procedures like file conversions, metadata tagging, and delivery.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets Inc.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results