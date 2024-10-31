Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market is expected to reach USD 240.60 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 31, 2024 ) The global Big Data and Data Engineering Services market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing volume of unstructured data and the need for advanced analytics. Key factors driving this growth include the rise of IoT devices, social media, and stringent regulatory compliance.
However, challenges such as data security, privacy, and real-time insights persist.
The market is segmented by service type, business function, industry vertical, and region. North America and Asia-Pacific are the major regions driving market growth. Leading players are focusing on developing innovative solutions to meet evolving business needs.
Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Segmentation
by Organisation Size
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
by Service Type
Data modeling
Data integration
Data quality
Analytics
by Business Function
Marketing and sales
Operations
Finance
Human Resources (HR)
by Industry
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Government
Media and telecom
Others
Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Top Leaders:
Accenture
Genpact
Cognizant
Infosys
Capgemini
NTT DATA
Mphasis
L&T Technology Services
North America Recreation Management Software Market size was valued at USD 1932.77 Million in 2023 and the total North America Recreation Management Software Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.31 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3841.35 Million.
Quantum Photonics Market size was valued at USD 0.3 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 40 %.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
