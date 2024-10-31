Butadiene Market was is expected to grow $50.93 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
The Butadiene market is expected to reach US$ 50.93 Bn. in 2030, with a CAGR of 4.4% for the period 2024-2030, because of growing demand in the tire industry.
The butadiene market, a key component in synthetic rubber and automotive parts, is navigating a complex landscape in 2023. While economic uncertainty in major regions like China and the US may dampen demand, factors like stable energy prices and increasing butadiene production in North America offer a silver lining.
Flat butadiene pricing and a potential shift in the supply-demand balance indicate a market in transition. However, risks like unplanned outages or ethane feedstock preference in North America could cause regional disruptions. Additionally, global economic slowdown poses a threat, with downside deviations potentially impacting butadiene demand.
Despite these challenges, Asia-Pacific remains the dominant region due to rapid industrialization and rising vehicle production. China, the largest consumer, is experiencing significant growth, driven by increased commercial vehicle sales. Europe is also expected to witness steady growth due to its strong automotive exports.
Butadiene Market Segmentation
by Type
1Butadiene Rubber
2Styrene Butadiene Rubber
3Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber
4Nitrile Butadiene Rubber
Styrene Butadiene Latex
Hexamethylenediamine
by Application
Polybutadiene
Chloroprene
Styrene-Butadiene
Nitrile Rubber
SB Latex
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Adiponitrile
Sulfolane
Ethylidene Norbornene
Other Applications
by Industry
Automobile Industries
Building & Construction
Consumer Products Industries
Healthcare
Others
Butadiene Market Top Leaders:
North America
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
The Dow Chemical Company
TPC Group
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Europe
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Eni S.p.A.
Evonik Industries AG
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
