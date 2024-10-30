Surface Radars Market worth $22.49 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.4%
Surface Radars Market by Platform (Critical Infrastructure, Vehicle-Mounted, Shipborne, Unmanned Surface Vehicles), Application (Surveillance, Air-Defense, Perimeter Security, Battlefield ISR), Frequency Band, Dimension - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 30, 2024 ) The Surface Radars Market will grow tremendously from 2020 through 2029, based on the increase in defense spending, escalations in geopolitical tensions, and needs for advanced border security and early warning systems. The surface radars market is projected to reach USD 22.49 billion by 2029, from USD 17.26 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4%.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=244541997
Technological innovations have therefore included AESA and digital types that increase the range, the detection capability, and even the resistance to countermeasures. AI-driven systems are recently on the rise; therefore, they can be used in real-time decision making and data processing with less human intervention.
The unmanned surface vehicles platform segment is expected to lead in the market share and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period under the market. USVs have increasingly been used by navies across the globe for naval surveillance, mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare, and ISR missions. These vehicles grant them the ability to operate in potentially hostile or contested environments without risking human life, a significant advantage in appeal to military forces.
Surveillance is most likely to grow the strongest during the forecasting period for surface radars, mainly because of growing demand for border security, maritime surveillance, and monitoring the airspace across geographically volatile regions and countries, in terms of security threats. This is further contributed by novel technologies at the radar front, specifically AESA and SAR that now offer better detection and tracking as well as monitoring capabilities across large areas.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=244541997
Key Market Players
The Surface Radars Market is highly competitive with many key players who are making use of a wide range of strategic initiatives aimed at upgrading their market share. Some of the major surface radars market players include are RTX (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy) and Lockheed Martin Corporation, (US). The major players are spending significantly on R&D to create more advanced radar systems, especially AESA radars, passive radars, and multi-domain solutions.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=244541997
Technological innovations have therefore included AESA and digital types that increase the range, the detection capability, and even the resistance to countermeasures. AI-driven systems are recently on the rise; therefore, they can be used in real-time decision making and data processing with less human intervention.
The unmanned surface vehicles platform segment is expected to lead in the market share and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period under the market. USVs have increasingly been used by navies across the globe for naval surveillance, mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare, and ISR missions. These vehicles grant them the ability to operate in potentially hostile or contested environments without risking human life, a significant advantage in appeal to military forces.
Surveillance is most likely to grow the strongest during the forecasting period for surface radars, mainly because of growing demand for border security, maritime surveillance, and monitoring the airspace across geographically volatile regions and countries, in terms of security threats. This is further contributed by novel technologies at the radar front, specifically AESA and SAR that now offer better detection and tracking as well as monitoring capabilities across large areas.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=244541997
Key Market Players
The Surface Radars Market is highly competitive with many key players who are making use of a wide range of strategic initiatives aimed at upgrading their market share. Some of the major surface radars market players include are RTX (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy) and Lockheed Martin Corporation, (US). The major players are spending significantly on R&D to create more advanced radar systems, especially AESA radars, passive radars, and multi-domain solutions.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results