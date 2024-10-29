AI PC Market Worth $231.30 Billion by 2030 Growing at a CAGR of 28.82%
AI PC Market by Product (Desktops & Notebooks, Workstations), Operating System (Windows, macOS, Chrome), Compute Type (GPU, NPU-
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 29, 2024 ) The AI PC Market is projected to grow from USD 50.61 billion in 2024 to USD 231.30 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.82% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for AI-powered applications fuels growth in AI PC Market. The integration of high processing NPUs is one of the key drivers for AI PC market. These NPUs has enabled development of advanced AI PCs that are capable of handling complex computations involved in artificial intelligence tasks.
Companies are involved in developing AI processors, and GPUs designed to meet the complex tasks of AI, like machine learning, deep learning, and neural network computations. These chips deeply improve the performance and efficiency of AI applications making PCs faster on AI workloads and consuming less power. Moreover, with the AI chip directly integrated into PCs, more tasks can be executed at the "edge," i.e., (on the device itself), thereby reducing dependency on the cloud, enabling faster response times, and ensuring greater data privacy.
NPU in the compute type segment in the AI PC market is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. NPUS are designed to specialize in Al and machine learning applications, for example: real-time inference or neural network computation and deep learning NPUs are much more energy efficient than CPUs and GPUs for Al workloads. That makes them perfect for Al PCs, especially laptops, where power consumption is such a critical factor. Low energy consumption, therefore helps in extending the battery life while keeping the Al performance at an optimum level. With increased use of Al-powered applications being deployed inside a PC (such as facial recognition or voice assistants and smart recommendations), there is an increased demand for specific processors that can process these computations without any significant losses in efficiency.
In the price segment, AI PCs ranging from USD 1,200 and above in the market for AI PC is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Currently, most of the AI PCs available in the market are in the price range of USD 1,200 and above. The key factor being that the AI PCs are generally more hardware-intensive, requiring a higher specification or more substantial range of CPU, GPUs, NPUs, or TPUs that are more expensive than standard components. AI PCs are integrated with high-end components such as dedicated AI accelerators like NPUs or GPUs and top-tier CPUs like Intel Core i7/i9 or AMD Ryzen 9, with bigger memory with bigger memory capabilities of 16GB or more. These hardware capabilities are the requirements for running complex AI-driven applications like deep learning, real-time video processing, and complex predictive analytics. However, the AI PC manufacturers are working towards making the AI PCs more cost effective in the coming years.
Key Market Players
Key players in the AI PC market are Apple Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US), HP Development Company, L.P. (US), Lenovo (China), ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), and Microsoft (US). These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio but also have a strong geographic presence. These players can focus on developing innovative development of technologies and offerings owing to the emergence of new application areas for AI PCs.
These companies offer several product offerings and have operations worldwide. They rely on their R&D capabilities and diversified product and service portfolios to increase their market share. These companies focus on product launches, collaborations, acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen their footprint through product innovations and extend their business reach.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
