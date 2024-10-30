The Rainwater Harvesting Market is dominated by Roof-based harvesting, as per Maximize Market Research.
Rainwater Harvesting Market size is expected to reach US$ 1498.89 Mn in year 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 30, 2024 ) Due to growing water scarcity and environmental worries, the rainwater harvesting market offers a substantial potential for expansion. The increasing importance of alternative water sources is expected to lead to a rise in the use of rainwater harvesting systems in different sectors and regions. The report offers valuable information for businesses interested in investing in this sustainable technology.
The practice of gathering and storing rainwater for future use is known as rainwater harvesting. There is a prediction that the worldwide market will see moderate growth due to the rising issue of water scarcity. Drivers such as climate change, depletion of groundwater resources, and the necessity for alternative water sources play crucial roles.
Offers a cost-effective and decentralized water supply. Decreases dependence on surface and groundwater sources for freshwater. Provides a long-term answer for preserving water.
Rainwater Harvesting Market Segmentation
by Type
Roof-based
Land-based
by Product
Tanks
Accessories
Service
by End-User
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
aAgriculture
Top Rainwater Harvesting companies in the world:
Enviro Engineers
Adept Water Technologies
Barr Plastics
Caldwell Tanks
Davey Water Products
Ecozi
Farmland Rainwater Harvesting Systems
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
