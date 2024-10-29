Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market worth $2.56 billion by 2029
The global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.22 billion in 2024 to USD 2.56 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2024 and 2029. Asia Pacific is the largest cyanoacrylate adhesives market that is projected to regist
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 29, 2024 ) The report "Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market by Chemistry (Ethyl cyanoacrylate, Methyl cyanoacrylate), End-use Industry (Industrial, Woodworking, Transportation (Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Electronics, Consumer) - Global Forecast to 2029 " The global Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.22 billion in 2024 to USD 2.56 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2024 and 2029. Asia Pacific is the largest cyanoacrylate adhesives market that is projected to register a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
Moreover, the expanded applications of the product are going to help in driving the market growth. Wastewater treatment is one such example. Cyanoacrylate Adhesives helps in the disinfection process, which is a need of the hour in major countries facing water shortages. Many countries have developed programs to convert wastewater into potable water, with strict regulations and are expanding the capacities for wastewater treatment as well. Therefore, this application has a high chance of growing the demand for Cyanoacrylate Adhesives. In most cases, the liquid form of Cyanoacrylate Adhesives is utilized for wastewater treatment.
Cyanoacrylate adhesives market is segmented by chemistry type: ethyl cyanoacrylate, methyl cyanoacrylate and other chemistries (butyl and allyl cyanoacrylate). The ethyl cyanoacrylate has captured the market in terms of value. Ethyl cyanoacrylates largely dominated the market because of its superior bonding performance and versatile application across a wide range of industries. This cyanoacrylate formulation is well known for its quick curing time and powerful adherence to a wide range of substrates, such as ceramics, metals, and plastics. Its effectiveness in forming durable bonds quickly makes it an ideal choice for both industrial and consumer applications.
Asia-Pacific region's growing focus on advanced manufacturing technologies and adhesive formulation advancements is supporting the expansion of the market for cyanoacrylate adhesives. To improve the performance of cyanoacrylate adhesives, such as their resistance to environmental factors and their application to new materials, local producers are investing in research and development. The presence of a strong network of adhesive distributors and suppliers promotes market expansion by ensuring the availability of high performing products to meet the diverse of industrial demands. Because of this, the Asia-Pacific region leads not only in terms of market size but also in terms of innovation and satisfying the changing needs of different industries that depend on cyanoacrylate adhesives.
Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Key Players
The report profiles key players such as are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (US), 3M (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Huntsman International LLC (US), among others, have framed their stratefies to penetrate and create bases in these emerging markets. Furthermore, companies are concentrating on strengthening their R&D facilities to provide efficient and sustainable products. These products are manufactured considering regulations implemented by associations and governments.
