Shower Gel Market is dominated by North American region, as per Maximize Market Research.
Shower Gel Market was valued at US$ 16.52 Bn. in 2023. Global Shower Gel Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
Shower Gel Market overview
Shower gel, also known as body wash, is a liquid product created specifically for cleansing the body while showering. The increased convenience offered by shower gel and the heightened focus on skincare and hygiene are primary drivers of the shower gel market. The harsh chemicals used in shower gels may affect the overall sales of the product.
Shower Gel Market segment analysis
The surfactant segment dominated the shower gel market in2023 with its foaming and cleansing abilities. Women have a larger segment ratio compared to men and kids which can be attributed to growing awareness of feminine hygiene and working women population.
Shower Gel Market regional analysis
North America is at the forefront of the market due to its high demand for cosmetics and strong branding. Asia Pacific is predicted to experience rapid growth because of its younger population with spending money.
Shower Gel Market Segmentation
by Type
Surfactant type
Soap type
Others
by Application
Women
Men
Kids
Shower Gel Market Top Leaders:
Procter & Gamble (P&G)
Unilever
Johnson & Johnson
Beiersdorf AG
Colgate Palmolive Company
Kiehl's
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
