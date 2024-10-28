EMC Filtration Market worth $1.58 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.0%
EMC Filtration Market by EMC Filters (1-Phase EMC Filters, 3-Phase EMC Filters, DC Filters, IEC Inlets, and Chokes), and Power Quality Filters (Passive Harmonic Filters, Active Harmonic Filters, Output Filters, and Reactors) - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 28, 2024 ) The EMC filtration market is expected to reach USD 1.58 billion by 2029 from USD 1.24 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the 2024-2029 period.
The development of smart infrastructure and the Internet of Things (IoT) is significantly increasing the demand for EMC filtration solutions as they help to prevent electromagnetic interference between interconnected devices and ensure their smooth functioning. EMC filtration ensures that all electronic devices work smoothly without any electromagnetic interference in smart homes and cities' electronic devices. In smart cities, various systems such as energy grid, traffic management, public transportation, and many others rely on seamless communication between numerous electronic components, while smart home uses IoT-enabled electronic devices, including home appliances, lighting, security systems, etc.
The compact design and miniaturization of EMC filtration represent significant advancements in the market. Miniaturized EMC filters are available in multiple forms, including evanescent mode cavity filters, LC filters, multilayer type common mode filters, etc. The trend of compact and miniature designs of EMC filters is a response to the increasing number of compact electronic devices in various industries.
The compact and miniature EMC filters meet regulatory requirements and support the rising demand for high-frequency and high-speed data transmission and connectivity in 5G and IoT applications.
Switching mode power supplies (SMPS)/ power supplies application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2029. SMPS refers to an electronic power supply that utilizes a switching regulator to efficiently convert electrical power. The expansion of electronic devices in various industries, such as automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial applications, has increased the demand for efficient power supply devices and technology to minimize EMI (electromagnetic interference). EMC filters help to reduce significant common and differential mode noise generated from different SMPS/ power supplies.
Key Market Players
The key players in the EMC filtration market are TDK Corporation (Japan), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Littelfuse, Inc. (US), BLOCK Transformatoren-Elektronik GmbH (Germany), Sinexcel (China), SCHURTER Global (Switzerland), AstrodyneTDI (US), MORNSUN Guangzhou Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Soshin Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
