The Women’s Activewear Market was is expected to grow US$ Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Women’s Activewear Market size was valued at USD 187.95 Billion in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7.6% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 313.86 Billion.
Women's activewear is clothing designed specifically for women to wear while engaging in physical activity and working out. It typically includes sports bras, leggings, shorts, tops, and jackets made from breathable, moisture-wicking materials that provide comfort, flexibility, and support while exercising.
Women’s Activewear Market Drivers
The growing focus on health among women has given popularity to sports and activities like yoga and running. The popularity of athleisure trend (wearing activewear for casual occasions) which most likely is driven by online marketing and social media influence on younger demographics has resulted in driving the Women’s Activewear market further.
Women’s Activewear Market restraints
A high number of competitors in the market providing low-cost alternatives, fueled by increased fabric and design costs are restraining the Women’s Activewear Market.
Women’s Activewear Market regional analysis
Asia Pacific expected to grow fastest due to rising disposable income and government health initiatives.
Women’s Activewear Market Segmentation
by Product Type
Tops & T-Shirts
Sweatpants & Yoga Pants
Skirts & Skorts
Tracksuits
Sweatshirts/Jacket
Others
by Distribution channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Speciality Stores
Online Retail Stores
Other Distribution Channels
Women’s Activewear Market Top Leaders:
Hanebrands
Adidas
ASICS Corporation
Columbia Sportswear Company
NIKE
V.F. Corporation
PUMA
