The Lamp Market was is expected to grow US$ Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Global Lamp Market was valued at USD 50.91 Bn. in 2023. Global Lamp Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.67 % through the forecast period.
Growing competition among lamp manufacturers as the demand for in various applications (residential, commercial, industrial, etc.) increases are important driving factors in Lamp Market. The government regulations are promoting energy efficient solutions (LEDs and CFLs), accompanied by M&A on global scale are definite drivers in the lamp market.
Lamp Market restraints
The ban on incandescent bulbs will negatively affect the lamp industry. The market is affected by the expensive energy consumption of bulbs when compared to LED lamps. Global government efforts to promote LED usage have negatively affected bulb consumption.
Lamp Market regional analysis
Lamp Market Segmentation
by Type
Electrical Discharge
Filament
by Application
Indoor
Outdoor
by Technology
LED
Fluorescent
Halogen
Others
by Products
Reading Lamps
Decorative Lamps
Others
by Distribution Channel
Offline Channel
Online Channel
Lamp Market Top Leaders:
Amglo Kemlite Corp
EiKO Global, LLC
Interlective Corp
General Electric
Maxlite
Eye Lighting International
Federal Mogul Corporation
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
