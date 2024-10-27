The Near Field Communication (NFC) India Market witnesses’ integration with IoT, as per Maximize Market Research.
Near Field Communication (NFC) India Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Near Field Communication (NFC) India Market is expected to reach US$ 56.75 Bn. by 2030.
NFC technology is integrated with IoT devices for seamless interactions. Mobile payments are advancing with NFC for convenience. Security enhancements are prioritized for trust in NFC solutions.
Near Field Communication (NFC) India Market drivers
The rise in smartphone and wearable adoption, digital payments expansion with NFC technology, growing popularity of smart cards in different sectors, and the development of innovative NFC applications drive market growth by increasing demand for NFC-enabled products and services.
Near Field Communication (NFC) India Market restraints
NFC technology faces security concerns, infrastructure limitations, and competition from other technologies. Addressing vulnerabilities, improving infrastructure, and ensuring a seamless user experience are essential for market growth and competitiveness.
Near Field Communication (NFC) India Market regional analysis
The NFC market is focused in urban areas with greater smartphone adoption and advanced infrastructure.
Tier II and Tier III Cities show increasing opportunities for NFC adoption due to economic growth and improved digital literacy.
Near Field Communication (NFC) India Market Segmentation
by Operating modes
Card emulation
Reader emulation
Peer-to-peer mode
by Products & Software
Auxiliary products
Non-auxiliary products
NFC Software
by End-user Industry
Retail
Transportation
Automotive
residential & commercial
medical & healthcare
consumer electronics
others
Near Field Communication (NFC) India Market Top Leaders:
NXP Semiconductors
Sony Corporation
NEC
YELDI Softcom
aTuch
Tagtul
Nokia Corporation
