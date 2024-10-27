The Orthodontic Market is dominated by Braces, as per Maximize Market Research.
The Global Orthodontic Market size was valued at USD 8.97 Billion in 2023 and the total Orthodontic revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 28.25 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 27, 2024 ) Orthodontic Market drivers
Increased emphasis on aesthetics and maintaining healthy teeth is causing a rise in demand for orthodontic treatments. A large number of people worldwide are afflicted with crooked teeth and misaligned jaws, requiring orthodontic treatment.
Orthodontic Market restraints
Some patients may find it difficult to access orthodontic procedures due to their high cost.
Treatment duration is often long and may vary depending on the complexity, possibly discouraging patients.
Some insurance plans do not provide full coverage for orthodontic treatment costs.
Orthodontic Market regional analysis
North America is the leading region with a significant market share thanks to its robust healthcare systems, high awareness levels, and disposable incomes.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to see substantial growth because of increasing awareness, disposable incomes, and government efforts.
Orthodontic Market Segmentation
by Product
Brackets
Fixed Brackets
Brackets
Bands & Buccal Tubes
Archwires
Others
Removable Brackets
Aligners
Retainers
Others
Anchorage Appliances
Bands And Buccal Tubes
Miniscrews
Ligatures
Elastomeric Ligatures
Wire Ligatures
Archwires
Stainless Steel
Nickel Titanium
Beta Titanium
Other Archwires
by Patient Group
Adults
Children
by End User
Dental Clinics & Dental Laboratories
Hospitals
Others
Orthodontic Market Top Leaders:
Align Technology, Inc.
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
3M Company
Ormco Corporation
Henry Schein, Inc.
American Orthodontics
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
