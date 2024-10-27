The PET Bottle Market was is expected to grow US$ Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
PET Bottle Market was worth US$ 43.29 Bn. in 2023 and total revenue is expected to grow at a rate of 4.44% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, reaching almost US$ 58.67 Bn. in 2030.
PET bottles are plastic containers crafted from polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is a form of polyester resin. PET plastic is clear, durable, lightweight, and can be recycled. It is resistant to shattering, stable in extreme temperatures, and has properties that block gas.
PET Bottle Market drivers
Consumer behavior is shifting towards sustainability as they are starting to request more environmentally friendly packaging options. PET bottles are widely used across different sectors including FMCG, consumer goods, clothing, textiles, and automotive industries.
PET Bottle Market restraints
Ineffective recycling methods are hampering market expansion due to mismanagement of plastic waste. Low prices of new plastic can compel businesses to shift away from using recycled PET due to competition.
PET Bottle Market regional analysis
North America's largest market is attributed to its extensive application scope and recycling initiatives by the government.
PET Bottle Market Segmentation
by Type
Clear
Color
by Grade
Food
Non-food
by Application
Packaging
Industrial Yarn
Mono Filaments
Strapping
Building Materials
Others
PET Bottle Market Top Leaders:
1 Extrupet Group (Pty) Ltd.
2 Carbon LITE Industries LLC
3 Phoenix Technologies International LLC
4 Vanden Global Ltd.
5 UltrePET LLC
6 Seiu Japan Co., Ltd.
7 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG
