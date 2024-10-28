Ammonium Sulfate Market worth $6.19 billion by 2029
Ammonium Sulfate Market size is projected to grow from USD 5.21 billion in 2024 to USD 6.19 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 28, 2024 ) The report "Ammonium Sulfate Market by Type (Solid, Liquid), Application (Fertilizers, Food & Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals, Textile Dyeing, Water Treatment), & Region - Global Forecast to 2029 " The global Ammonium Sulfate Market size is projected to reach a market projected to grow from USD 5.21 billion in 2024 to USD 6.19 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
Moreover, the expanded applications of the product are going to help in driving the market growth. Wastewater treatment is one such example. Ammonium sulfate helps in the disinfection process, which is a need of the hour in major countries facing water shortages. Many countries have developed programs to convert wastewater into potable water, with strict regulations and are expanding the capacities for wastewater treatment as well. Therefore, this application has a high chance of growing the demand for ammonium sulfate. In most cases, the liquid form of ammonium sulfate is utilized for wastewater treatment.
The solid type of ammonium sulfate holds the largest share, dominating the market and is also predicted to grow at the fastest rate. This is because of its ease of usage which makes it a viable option for many applications. As a fertilizer, it is used on soils, which mixes with it to provide essential nutrients. It also dissolves easily, for example, it is mixed in herbicides, to prevent weed growth. All these applications make it suitable to be used in solid form.
The fertilizer segment of application is the fastest growing segment of ammonium sulfate. And this can be attributed to the growing demand from agriculture. And this demand in turn, arises from the increase in the population. Fertilizers of ammonium sulfate serve as a nutrional element in crop growth as it contains sulfur and nitrogen which helps in the efficient growth of crops. Therefore, majority of the farmers are using this type of fertilizer in their farming activities. The demand for food is never ending and therefore, agricultural sector will continue to grow as it is the main source of food, this will eventually drive the demand for ammonium sulfate to be used in fertilizers.
APAC is estimated to be the largest market of ammonium sulfate and it is due to the rising demand from the agricultural sector in fertilizers. The countries in this region like China, Japan, and India are showing an increase in agricultural activities. And a lot of population is also into farming. The governments in these countries are also implementing strategies to improve this sector. It is also important to note that a lot of agricultural produce from the region is also exported to other regions.
As compared to North America and Europe, there are very few adhesives companies producing Ammonium Sulfate in APAC. Moreover, the availability of cheap raw materials and labor coupled with significant domestic demand, makes this region the most attractive for industry participants. Major players such as Arkema (France) and Jowat SE (Germany), have framed their strategies to penetrate and create bases in the emerging markets of APAC.
Ammonium Sulfate Market Key Players
The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany),Lanxess Group (Germany), AdvanSix (US), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), OCI (Netherlands), Domo Chemicals (Belgium), Fibrant (Netherlands), Nutrien (Canada) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (US)..
