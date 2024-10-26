The Red Rice Market witnesses growing demand from North America, as per Maximize Market Research.
Red Rice Market size was valued at USD 3.20 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 3% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.93 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 26, 2024 ) The increased demand for healthy foods, followed by the properties in red rice such as, anthocyanins, which offer potential benefits like blood pressure control, diabetes prevention, and anti-inflammatory properties are important driving factors in the red rice market. Industries such as Sports & Nutraceutical industries and cosmetics industry also have high demand for red rice. Excessive consumption of red rice can cause digestive problems is an important restraining factor in the red rice market.
Asia Pacific dominates the market with over 70% of global output due to high consumption in India, China, Indonesia, and Japan. North America is witnessing a growing demand for red rice as a dietary supplement and alternative medicine. Europe is a leading user of anti-aging and wrinkle-free products made from red rice.
For further information, click the following link: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/106075/
Red Rice Market Segmentation
by Product
Thai Red Cargo Rice
Bhutanese Red Rice
Camargue Red Rice
Matta Rice
Ulikan
Others
by Type
Food & Beverage Industry
Cosmetics Industry
Nutraceuticals Industry
Healthcare Industry
Domestic
Other
by Distribution channel
Supermarket & hypermarket
Municipal Corporation stores
Convenience Stores
Specialty store
Online store & others
Red Rice Market Top Leaders:
Јіасhеng Віоtесhnоlоgу
Ѕhаndоng Zhоnghuі
Јіаngr Віо-Тесhnоlоgу
Gutіаn Dіуuаn
Fuzhоu LLХ
Наngzhоu Тwіn-Ноrѕе
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
Rice Flour Market size was valued at US$ 1.27 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.1 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 1.92 Bn.
The Global Rice Bran Oil Market size was valued at USD 7.88 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.79 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.4%.
Global Rice Syrup Market size was valued at USD 1.82 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.37 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
