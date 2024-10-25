The Phenolic Antioxidant Market was is expected to grow US$ 2.91 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Phenolic Antioxidant Market was valued at US$ 2.05 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 2.91 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1 % during a forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 25, 2024 ) The global phenolic antioxidant market is poised to experience robust growth, projected to reach $2.78 billion by 2030. Phenolic antioxidants, which inhibit free radicals, are essential in industries like plastics, rubber, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The synthetic phenolic antioxidant segment leads the market in terms of value and volume. Asia-Pacific dominates the market, driven by rising demand for food, plastics, and rubber, especially in tire production. Europe follows, with Germany as a key player. As demand for packaged food and cosmetics continues to rise, the market is set for healthy expansion through 2030.
Phenolic Antioxidant Market Segmentation
by Source
Natural
Synthetic
by Application
Food
Plastics & Rubber
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetic
Fuel & Lubricant
Others
Phenolic Antioxidant Market Top Leaders:
1. DSM
2. BASF SE
3. Oxiris Chemicals S. A.
4. Sumitomo Chemical Company
5. Chitec Technology Co., Ltd.
6. Mayzo Inc.
7. Addivant
8. Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
