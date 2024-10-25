The Polysilicon Market was is expected to grow US$ Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
The Polysilicon Market, valued at USD 11.52 Bn. in 2023, is projected to experience significant growth, with the Global Polysilicon Market size estimated to reach USD 27.44 Bn. by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 25, 2024 ) The global polysilicon market is projected to expand significantly, fueled by the rising demand for solar panels and electronic devices. With the photovoltaic segment dominating the market, polysilicon plays a vital role in solar energy production. Asia-Pacific leads in market share, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing power needs, and government initiatives. North America follows, with growing solar photovoltaic installations contributing to market growth. Key technological advancements, such as the FBR process for solar-grade silicon, further support market expansion. As global interest in clean energy projects intensifies, the polysilicon market is set for strong growth in the coming years.
Polysilicon Market Segmentation
by Application
Solar PV
Monocrystalline Solar Panel
Multi-crystalline Solar Panel
Electronics
by Component
Solar PV
Electronics
by Form
Chunks
Granules
Rods
Polysilicon Market Top Leaders:
1 Wacker Chemie AG
2 OCI Company Ltd.
3 GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited.
4 TBEA Co. Ltd
5 REC Silicon ASA.
6 CSG Holdings Co., Ltd.
7 LDK Solar Co. Ltd.
