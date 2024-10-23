Asset Performance Management Market Size Projected to Hit $3.19 Billion by 2029
According to a research report "Asset Performance Management Market by Solutions (Asset Reliability Management, Asset Strategy Management, Predictive Asset Management, Asset Lifecycle Management), Asset Type (Fixed, Mobile, Production, Infrastructure, Net
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 23, 2024 ) The Asset Performance Management Market is expected to grow from USD 1.91 billion in 2024 to USD 3.19 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period. A need for optimizing cost efficiency will boost the growth of the Asset Performance Management Market during the forecast period.
Download PDF Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72801714#utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=assetperformancemanagementmarket
Asset Performance Management Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
• Surging demand for predictive maintenance
• Integration of IoT and AI in evolving APM solutions
Market Restraints
• High implementation costs of APM solutions
• Stringent data security and privacy regulations
Market Opportunities
• Rising adoption of mobile APM solutions
• Increasing benefits of advanced analytics
List of Top Asset Performance Management Companies
• ABB (Switzerland)
• GE Vernova (US)
• AVEVA (UK)
• IBM (US)
• SAP (Germany)
• Rockwell Automation (US)
• Emerson (US), Bentley Systems (US)
• DNV (US)
• Fluke (US)
• Siemens Energy (Germany)
By deployment type, the cloud segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The penetration of cloud deployment in the asset performance management (APM) market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the rate of compound annual growth (CAGR) during the projected years because of the improvements in scalability, cost, and reach of these systems. Businesses have adopted such solutions mainly because of advanced analytics, real-time monitoring, and collaboration, which can be integrated to improve decision-making and productivity. The shift towards digital transformation and the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies further drive the demand for cloud-based APM solutions. As organizations seek to enhance asset utilization and reduce downtime, cloud deployment offers a flexible and innovative approach to managing assets effectively.
The solutions segment will hold the largest market share in 2024 by offering.
In the asset performance management (APM) market, the solutions segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is because many organizations seek ways to enhance productivity, minimize idleness, and use their assets best. Advanced analytics, reliability-centered maintenance, the scent of the Internet of Things, and total device monitoring provide valuable intelligence about assets' health and performance. Therefore, organizations are purchasing more APM approaches to facilitate better planning, encourage predictive maintenance, and reduce operational expenses. This highlights the essential role of technology in transforming asset management strategies across various industries.
Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=72801714#utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=assetperformancemanagementmarket
Based on region, the Asia Pacific region will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is set to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the asset performance management (APM) market during the forecast period, driven by its status as a significant digital hub and rapid adoption of cloud technology. With public cloud spending in major economies such as China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, India, and Indonesia increasing, businesses are recognizing digital transformation's vital role in enhancing operational efficiency—the urgency of cloud access, which the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified.
Providing significant opportunities for APM suppliers, industries such as manufacturing, energy, transportation, and chemicals are embracing advanced technologies such as AI, IIoT, and analytics. This partially addresses the need for APM solutions. A national framework has also been developed to realize Industry 4.0 to increase productivity and economic resilience post-pandemic. These policies are necessary for the proper infrastructural strategy that promotes the adoption of connecting technologies such as machine learning and digital twins. The APM market is expected to expand significantly as the region adopts cloud-based strategies and intelligent manufacturing practices. This is driven by a focus on asset optimization and sector leveraging.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America’s best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ‘GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72801714#utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=assetperformancemanagementmarket
Asset Performance Management Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
• Surging demand for predictive maintenance
• Integration of IoT and AI in evolving APM solutions
Market Restraints
• High implementation costs of APM solutions
• Stringent data security and privacy regulations
Market Opportunities
• Rising adoption of mobile APM solutions
• Increasing benefits of advanced analytics
List of Top Asset Performance Management Companies
• ABB (Switzerland)
• GE Vernova (US)
• AVEVA (UK)
• IBM (US)
• SAP (Germany)
• Rockwell Automation (US)
• Emerson (US), Bentley Systems (US)
• DNV (US)
• Fluke (US)
• Siemens Energy (Germany)
By deployment type, the cloud segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The penetration of cloud deployment in the asset performance management (APM) market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the rate of compound annual growth (CAGR) during the projected years because of the improvements in scalability, cost, and reach of these systems. Businesses have adopted such solutions mainly because of advanced analytics, real-time monitoring, and collaboration, which can be integrated to improve decision-making and productivity. The shift towards digital transformation and the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies further drive the demand for cloud-based APM solutions. As organizations seek to enhance asset utilization and reduce downtime, cloud deployment offers a flexible and innovative approach to managing assets effectively.
The solutions segment will hold the largest market share in 2024 by offering.
In the asset performance management (APM) market, the solutions segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is because many organizations seek ways to enhance productivity, minimize idleness, and use their assets best. Advanced analytics, reliability-centered maintenance, the scent of the Internet of Things, and total device monitoring provide valuable intelligence about assets' health and performance. Therefore, organizations are purchasing more APM approaches to facilitate better planning, encourage predictive maintenance, and reduce operational expenses. This highlights the essential role of technology in transforming asset management strategies across various industries.
Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=72801714#utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=assetperformancemanagementmarket
Based on region, the Asia Pacific region will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is set to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the asset performance management (APM) market during the forecast period, driven by its status as a significant digital hub and rapid adoption of cloud technology. With public cloud spending in major economies such as China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, India, and Indonesia increasing, businesses are recognizing digital transformation's vital role in enhancing operational efficiency—the urgency of cloud access, which the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified.
Providing significant opportunities for APM suppliers, industries such as manufacturing, energy, transportation, and chemicals are embracing advanced technologies such as AI, IIoT, and analytics. This partially addresses the need for APM solutions. A national framework has also been developed to realize Industry 4.0 to increase productivity and economic resilience post-pandemic. These policies are necessary for the proper infrastructural strategy that promotes the adoption of connecting technologies such as machine learning and digital twins. The APM market is expected to expand significantly as the region adopts cloud-based strategies and intelligent manufacturing practices. This is driven by a focus on asset optimization and sector leveraging.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America’s best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ‘GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results