The Okra Seeds Market was is expected to grow US$ 522.23 Mn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
In 2023, Okra Seeds Market was estimated to be worth USD 248.38 Million. Over the forecast period, the Okra Seeds Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 11.2%.
Okra being a nutritious powerhouse is a rich source of protein and oil. The decreasing arable land is driving demand for high-yielding hybrid okra seeds.The rising awareness about okra's benefits is rising the demand of the vegetable. However, fructans in okra may cause bloating, gas, and cramping, along with high oxalate content may contribute to kidney stone.
With functional food trend, organic food movement is growing in preference. This will create opportunity for high-yielding varieties.
Asia Pacific Leads the Market: This region dominates the okra seed market due to the presence of numerous small-scale seed producers. India, Malaysia, and the Philippines, these are among the top producers of okra seeds in Asia Pacific, with a global reach for their product.
Okra Seeds Market Segmentation
by Product
Conventional Okra Seeds
Organic Okra Seeds
by End-User
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Agriculture Planting
Others
by Trait
Hybrid
Open-Pollinated Varieties
Okra Seeds Market Top Leaders:
1. Advanta
2. Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Private Limited
3. UPL
4. Syngenta
5. Corteva
6. Bayer
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
