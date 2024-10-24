The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market was is expected to grow US$ 17.43 Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market was valued at US$ 6.60 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach 17.43 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.87% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 24, 2024 ) The oligonucleotide synthesis market is experiencing significant growth due to its applications in diagnostics, therapeutics, and research.
North America holds the largest market share due to established research infrastructure and strong demand. Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth driven by increased R&D activities, rising investments, and a growing market for synthesized oligos. Japan and China offer significant growth opportunities due to their economic development and focus on healthcare and life sciences. Overall, the oligonucleotide synthesis market is poised for continued growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand, and strategic investments.
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation
by Product Type
Reagents & Consumables
Equipment
Synthesized oligonucleotides
DNA oligonucleotides
RNA oligonucleotides
Others
by Application
Research
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Next Generation Sequencing
Therapeutics
Antisense Oligonucleotides
Nucleic Acid Aptamers
Diagnostics
Others
by End User
Hospital
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Diagnostic Laboratories
CROs & CMOs
Academic Research Institutes
Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Top Leaders:
1. Gilent Technologies
2. Adtbio
3. Bioautomation
4. Bio-Synthesis Inc.
5. Eurofins Genomics
6. Eurogentec
7. GE Healthcare
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
