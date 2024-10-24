The Paper-Based Consumer Bags Market was is expected to grow US$ Bn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
Paper-Based Consumer Bags Market was valued at US$ 5.74 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 9.25 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.04% during a forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 24, 2024 ) The paper-based consumer bags market is experiencing growth due to increasing environmental regulations, rising consumer awareness, and growing demand from various end-use industries. Stricter regulations regarding plastic bags are driving the shift towards paper-based alternatives. Growing consumer awareness, end-user industry demanding paper-based bags, and economical development are driving the market growth.
North America Dominance: Strict environmental regulations and a focus on sustainability are driving the market in this region.
Asia Pacific Growth: Government initiatives promoting paper-based bags and rising consumer awareness are boosting the market.
Overall, the paper-based consumer bags market is poised for growth due to its environmental benefits and increasing demand from various industries. As consumer awareness and regulatory pressures continue to rise, the market is expected to see further expansion.
Click the below link for more details: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24465/
Paper-Based Consumer Bags Market Segmentation
by Product
Laminated
Non-laminated
by Material Type
White Board
Matte Paper
Kraft Paper
by End Use
Shopping Bag
Gift bag
Promotional Bag
Wine Bags
Others
Paper-Based Consumer Bags Market Top Leaders:
1. Smurfit Kappa Packaging, Llc.
2. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation Company
3. Guangzhou SiWei Printing & Packaging Co., Ltd.
4. Wenzhou Myway Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd.
5. Global-Pak, Inc.
6. Segezha Group
7. Ampac Holdings, Llc.
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Commercial Paper Market size was valued at USD 92.51 Bn. In 2023 and the total Commercial Paper Industry revenue is growing by 8.2 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 160.61 Bn.
Machine Glazed Papers Market was valued at USD 12.60 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.22 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.57 % from (2024-2030)
Paper Packaging Materials Market is anticipated to reach USD 537.40 Bn by 2030 from USD 392.26 Bn in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.6% during a forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Maximize Market Research has also published the following reports:
The Commercial Paper Market size was valued at USD 92.51 Bn. In 2023 and the total Commercial Paper Industry revenue is growing by 8.2 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 160.61 Bn.
Machine Glazed Papers Market was valued at USD 12.60 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.22 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.57 % from (2024-2030)
Paper Packaging Materials Market is anticipated to reach USD 537.40 Bn by 2030 from USD 392.26 Bn in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.6% during a forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
