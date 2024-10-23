Metal Organic Frameworks Market worth $1.70 billion by 2030
Metal Organic Frameworks Marke is estimated at USD 0.51 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.70 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2024 to 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 23, 2024 ) The report "Metal Organic Frameworks Market by Type (Zinc-based, Copper-based, Iron-based, Aluminium-based, Chromium-based), Synthesis Method (Solvothermal/Hydrothermal, Microwave-assisted, Mechanochemical), and Region - Global forecast to 2030 " The global Metal Organic Frameworks Market size is estimated at USD 0.51 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.70 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2024 to 2030.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Metal Organic Frameworks Market”
196 - Market Data Tables
51 - Figures
215 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=67821376
The growth of metal organic frameworks is driven by several factors. Rising demand for efficient gas storage solutions and increasing shift towards clean energy is driving the adoption of metal organic frameworks in several industries. Metal organic frameworks find its uses in gas adsorption, gas separation, sensing & detection, catalysis, and water harvesting applications due to its unique properties such as high porosity, larger surface area, structural diversity, and tunable pore size. Emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning for identifying and selecting perfect metal organic frameworks for various applications is likely to boost the demand for metal organic frameworks market.
The metal organic frameworks market is segmented based on the types, zinc-based, copper-based, iron-based, aluminium-based, chromium-based and others. The demand for zinc-based metal organic frameworks is rising due to its versatility, less toxic nature and biodegradability that makes them ideal for drug delivery in biomedical applications. Apart from biomedical applications, it is used in wide range of applications including gas and liquid adsorption/separation, gas storage, and sensing & detection due to its reduced energy consumption and environment friendly nature.
The catalysis application segment accounted for the third largest share of overall metal organic frameworks market both in terms of value and volume. The demand for metal organic frameworks is increasing for catalytic applications due to its higher specific surface area, high porosity, tuneable pore size volume. Due to their uniform active sites, thermal stability, and insolubility in common solvents, the metal organic frameworks are considered as a versatile platform for designing new heterogenous catalysts. It also plays a unique catalytic role in the preparation of hydrogen and methane gas.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=67821376
The metal organic frameworks market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to attain highest growth rate during the forecast period for overall metal organic frameworks market, both in terms of value and volume. The North America metal organic frameworks market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by innovative applications, technological advancements, supportive government policies, environmental awareness, and sustainability. Stringent regulations by the US government for reducing greenhouse gas emissions is pushing hard to abate industries to adopt metal organic frameworks. The region's growing concerns about carbon emissions and the need for cleaner energy solutions is driving demand for metal organic frameworks.
Metal Organic Frameworks Market Key Players
The Metal Organic Frameworks market Prominent companies include Nanorh (US), Framergy, Inc. (US), novoMOF (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Numat Technologies, Inc. (US), MOFapps (Norway), Nuada (UK), ProfMOF (Norway), ACSYNAM (Canada), Promethean Particles Ltd. (UK), ACMOFS (China), GS Alliance Co., Ltd. (Japan), Physical Sciences Inc. (US), Majd Onsor Fartak (Iran), SyncMOF Inc. (Japan), Immaterial Ltd. (UK), Atomis Inc. (Japan), CD Bioparticles (US), Nanowiz Tech (India), Kerone Engineering Solutions Ltd. (India), Nanoshel LLC (US), Jiangsu Xianfeng Nanomaterial Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Decarbontek, Inc. (US), Svante Technologies Inc. (Canada), Nanochemazone (India)and among others. organizations and governments. These developments are expected to lead to sustainable growth in the Metal Organic Frameworks market in the next five years.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Metal Organic Frameworks Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=67821376
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Browse in-depth TOC on "Metal Organic Frameworks Market”
196 - Market Data Tables
51 - Figures
215 - Pages
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=67821376
The growth of metal organic frameworks is driven by several factors. Rising demand for efficient gas storage solutions and increasing shift towards clean energy is driving the adoption of metal organic frameworks in several industries. Metal organic frameworks find its uses in gas adsorption, gas separation, sensing & detection, catalysis, and water harvesting applications due to its unique properties such as high porosity, larger surface area, structural diversity, and tunable pore size. Emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning for identifying and selecting perfect metal organic frameworks for various applications is likely to boost the demand for metal organic frameworks market.
The metal organic frameworks market is segmented based on the types, zinc-based, copper-based, iron-based, aluminium-based, chromium-based and others. The demand for zinc-based metal organic frameworks is rising due to its versatility, less toxic nature and biodegradability that makes them ideal for drug delivery in biomedical applications. Apart from biomedical applications, it is used in wide range of applications including gas and liquid adsorption/separation, gas storage, and sensing & detection due to its reduced energy consumption and environment friendly nature.
The catalysis application segment accounted for the third largest share of overall metal organic frameworks market both in terms of value and volume. The demand for metal organic frameworks is increasing for catalytic applications due to its higher specific surface area, high porosity, tuneable pore size volume. Due to their uniform active sites, thermal stability, and insolubility in common solvents, the metal organic frameworks are considered as a versatile platform for designing new heterogenous catalysts. It also plays a unique catalytic role in the preparation of hydrogen and methane gas.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=67821376
The metal organic frameworks market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to attain highest growth rate during the forecast period for overall metal organic frameworks market, both in terms of value and volume. The North America metal organic frameworks market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by innovative applications, technological advancements, supportive government policies, environmental awareness, and sustainability. Stringent regulations by the US government for reducing greenhouse gas emissions is pushing hard to abate industries to adopt metal organic frameworks. The region's growing concerns about carbon emissions and the need for cleaner energy solutions is driving demand for metal organic frameworks.
Metal Organic Frameworks Market Key Players
The Metal Organic Frameworks market Prominent companies include Nanorh (US), Framergy, Inc. (US), novoMOF (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Numat Technologies, Inc. (US), MOFapps (Norway), Nuada (UK), ProfMOF (Norway), ACSYNAM (Canada), Promethean Particles Ltd. (UK), ACMOFS (China), GS Alliance Co., Ltd. (Japan), Physical Sciences Inc. (US), Majd Onsor Fartak (Iran), SyncMOF Inc. (Japan), Immaterial Ltd. (UK), Atomis Inc. (Japan), CD Bioparticles (US), Nanowiz Tech (India), Kerone Engineering Solutions Ltd. (India), Nanoshel LLC (US), Jiangsu Xianfeng Nanomaterial Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Decarbontek, Inc. (US), Svante Technologies Inc. (Canada), Nanochemazone (India)and among others. organizations and governments. These developments are expected to lead to sustainable growth in the Metal Organic Frameworks market in the next five years.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Metal Organic Frameworks Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=67821376
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results