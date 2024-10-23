SASE Market worth $5.9 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 25.0%
SASE Market by Offering (Network as a Service, Security as a Service), Organization size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Government, BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, IT and ITeS), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, October 23, 2024 ) The global SASE Market growth is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2023 to USD 5.9 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.0% during the forecast period.
The growing preference for remote working practices, the increase in traffic across public clouds, and the rising dependence on data centers will drive the market. Also, the need for a unified and simplified approach to strengthen network security will drive the SASE market.
Large Enterprises segment to hold the highest market share during the forecast period
Many large enterprises are adopting a cloud-first strategy by migrating their applications and data to the cloud. SASE enables secure access to cloud applications and data from anywhere without compromising security. Also, Large enterprises are increasingly investing in new and the latest technologies, such as AI, ML, analytics, edge computing, and hybrid and multi-cloud technologies, to support digital transformation.
Major Highlights of the SASE Market:
Rapid Market Growth: The SASE market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for cloud-based security solutions and the rise of remote work.
Convergence of Networking and Security: SASE integrates network security services like VPN, firewall, and zero-trust network access (ZTNA) with wide-area networking (WAN) capabilities, offering a unified solution.
Shift to Cloud-Based Security: Organizations are increasingly adopting SASE for its cloud-native architecture, which provides scalable, flexible, and secure access to cloud applications.
Zero Trust Adoption: The rise of Zero Trust security models is driving the adoption of SASE, as it ensures secure access based on user identity and context, rather than just location.
Vendor Consolidation: The market is seeing consolidation as traditional security and networking vendors expand their offerings to include SASE capabilities, either through development or acquisition.
Enhanced Security for Remote Workforces: SASE is particularly beneficial for securing remote and hybrid work environments, providing consistent security policies across all users, regardless of location.
Increased Focus on User Experience: SASE solutions are designed to improve performance and user experience by optimizing traffic paths and reducing latency through edge computing.
Growing Demand for Unified Management: Organizations are looking for solutions that simplify security and network management by providing centralized, policy-driven control over all network traffic.
Security Service Edge Market Advantages:
• Strong security protections are provided by SSE at the network edge, protecting enterprises from constantly changing cyberthreats and vulnerabilities.
• SSE makes use of the cloud to provide security services, guaranteeing that defences are constantly current and flexible enough to adapt to the demands of the company.
• SSE reduces latency by handling security functions at the network edge, which enhances user experience and network performance.
• SSE advocates for a Zero confidence security architecture in which all users and devices undergo constant authentication and verification, and confidence is never taken for granted.
• SSE's centralised administration and policy enforcement streamline security administration and lessen the difficulty of safeguarding a dispersed workforce.
• Due to their great scalability, SSE solutions can grow with their organisations as they expand and change to meet evolving business needs.
• Organisations can save money by reducing the requirement for substantial on-premises hardware and maintenance when using cloud-based SSE.
Key and innovative vendors in the SASE market include Cisco (US), VMware (US), Fortinet (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Akamai (US), Zscaler (US), Cloudfare (US), Forcepoint (US), Check Point (US), Netskope (US), Mcafee (US), Citrix (US), Proofpoint (US), Aruba Networks (US), Juniper Networks (US), Verizon (US), SonicWall (US), Barracuda Networks, (US) Broadcom (US), Perimeter 81 (Israel), Open Systems (Switzerland), Aryaka (US), Twingate (US), Claro Enterprise Solutions (US), NordLayer, (US) Exium (US), Cato Networks (Israel), Versa Networks (US). These vendors have adopted many organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, and partnerships and collaborations, to expand their offerings and market shares in the SASE market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
