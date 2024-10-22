Lessons from a Barracuda
Dive into the Depths of Resilience with Lessons from a Barracuda!
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 22, 2024 ) Denver, CO and Boulder, CO – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Lessons from a Barracuda by Beth McKnight. The novel takes a bite out of abuse in the home and workplace as one woman navigates personal trials, confronts discrimination challenges, stands up for what is right and rediscovers herself—finding strength in nature’s wisdom. Episodes spotlighting disturbing elements of society bring to light issues affecting anyone who has struggled with being abused or treated unfairly. This book is an entertaining, eye-opening page-turner that will appeal to lovers of crime, suspense, thrillers and personal empowerment.
After hours of fighting a raging storm alone at sea in the Bahamas, Elizabeth is relieved when her husband finally emerges from below deck on their chartered boat to help. That is, until he pushes her off the sailboat and into the turbulent waters…
Luke thinks he is rid of Elizabeth and free to start fresh with another woman back in Boulder, Colorado, but Elizabeth miraculously survives and is rescued. She chooses not to press charges against Luke, instead letting the fear of retribution haunt him.
Elizabeth’s career in public relations flourishes as she excels at crisis management for high-profile clients in the Denver area and earns recognition for her innovative work. But her resilience is tested by sexual assault and discrimination in the workplace, and by a move to the Northwest with a charming man who turns out to be a manipulative sociopath.
After a harrowing escape and a fresh start back in Colorado, Elizabeth’s past with Luke resurfaces dangerously, forcing her to fight for her life once more. Navigating work and personal challenges, Elizabeth discovers her true strength, inspired by the natural world—and a significant encounter with a barracuda.
📚 𝗥𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄𝘀:
✦ “A page-turner that would make a great movie!” —Darryl C. Marks, CEO, Adapt Entertainment
✦ “A heart-racing novel that will captivate lovers of crime, suspense and thrillers. Each chapter offers profound lessons.” —Jennifer Ibiam, Readers’ Favorite
✦ “Highly engaging… Covers issues affecting women in marriage and the workplace with perfect narration.” —Frank Matuma, Readers’ Favorite
✦ “An eye-opening exploration of life, spotlighting societal issues that persist like concealed cancers.” —Steven Robson, Readers’ Favorite
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/LessonsFromABarracuda.
At 244 pages, Lessons from a Barracuda is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7341-3 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $19.95 eBook: 5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7252-2 Format: 6 x 9 casebound Retail: $28.95
Genre: FICTION
About the Author: With a journalism degree and a successful career as a creative communications professional, Beth McKnight raises public awareness of issues affecting people's health and welfare. She was a newspaper editor, transitioning to public relations agencies and corporate PR, before starting her own business representing space-research centers, healthcare systems, an engineering college, and a housing authority providing affordable housing to low-income families. She enjoys hiking, camping, paddleboarding and birding with her husband and their dog in her home state of Colorado, and her love of nature permeates her work.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
